My Old School: A wild documentary that reminds you why real life is always better than fiction

My Old School is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.

My Old School. (E, 104 mins) Directed by Jono McLeod ****

In 1995, a minor media sensation erupted out of Scotland and travelled around the world.

The story of "Brandon Lee" even made a few headlines in Aotearoa.

Lee – not the son of Bruce – had enroled at a high school in Bearsden, near Glasgow. He told his classmates he was 17 years old. And if he looked older, it was because he had been in a car crash. His parents were deceased, but he lived with his Gran.

Lee achieved great grades, took a role in the school's production of the musical South Pacific – and was generally popular and well-liked, even if he did seem a bit indefinably odd to his classmates.

READ MORE:

* Babylon: If this is what failure look like, then let's have more movies like it

* High Tide Don't Hide: The NZ made climate change doco you need to watch

* M3gan: Good black comedy that puts a smart spin on old ideas

* Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre: Oddly inert misfire from the usually reliable Guy Ritchie



Lee, of course, was not what he was pretending. He was actually Brian MacKinnon, a 30-year-old former pupil of the school, who had returned to have another lash at academic success, hoping to be admitted to medical school.

There's more, of course. But I'm only going to tell you as much as the marketing and trailer for My Old School are willing to spoil. All I can say is that the film is jaw-droppingly unlikely, often creepy as all hell and quite ridiculously entertaining. Seeing this particular title return from last year's International Film Festival is a lovely surprise.

Courtesy of Sundance Institute Lip-synching to actual interviews with Brian MacKinnon, Alan Cumming devours every scene he gets, despite mostly just sitting still, moving his lips and smirking at the camera.

Director Jono McLeod was a classmate of "Lee". He has first-hand knowledge of the scandal and perfect access to former classmates and teachers, who all appear quite united by their shared experience.

McLeod also enlists actor Alan Cumming to appear as "Lee", lip-synching to actual interviews. Cumming, naturally, devours every scene he gets, despite mostly just sitting still, moving his lips and smirking at the camera.

But there is more going on here than just a fascinating yarn. McLeod reveals some astonishing discrepancies between how the former classmates collectively remember events – and what actually happened. McLeod reminds us that what we call "memory" is often no such thing – and that remembering is always an act of imagination.

Supplied My Old School is jaw-droppingly unlikely, often creepy as all hell and quite ridiculously entertaining.

The implications of this man befriending 16 and 17-year-old women hover over the first half of the film. And then they land, hard.

My Old School will get under your skin and remind you – as great documentaries do – that when it comes to astonishing twists and surprises, real life is always better than fiction. Recommended.

My Old School is now screening in select cinemas.