Babylon: If this is what failure look like, then let's have more movies like it

Babylon (R18, 189 mins) Directed by Damien Chazelle ****½

A film that opens with a scene of a massively defecating elephant is not here to muck around.

Damien Chazelle and Babylon announce their intentions early. This will be big, messy – and it might stink.

Babylon is set across a decade. We open in 1926, with the silent movies at their peak. A producer is hosting a party of such bacchanalian excess, everybody who is anybody in Los Angeles, will do anything to be on the guest list.

Heart-throb Jack Conrad can walk in the front door and be adored by everybody there. Upstairs, fixer Manny is needed to deal with everything from the guest list to a dead body in a bedroom. And coming around the back, wearing scraps of cloth and ankle boots, proclaiming "you are either a star or you're not", is New Jersey scrapper and dreamer Nellie LaRoy, with her eyes on fame and everything it can give her.

By the night's end, Nellie will have her first role, Manny will have a studio job and Jack will have his first intimations of mortality – and how it will be when the world is taken from him.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES Babylon is the latest film from writer-director Damien Chazelle.

Put too simply, Babylon is about the transition from silent pictures to talkies. And how careers were made and lost in that era. But Chazelle knows, we know that story already. And it is at least partly a myth that Hollywood tells us about itself.

The 1920s were Hollywood's last decade of freedom. The studios were a carnival in which everybody was used, but everybody got their shot. The movies and theatre were the only industries in which diverse sexualities could flourish, at least behind the cameras. And as sound arrived, the demand for films about musicians – especially jazz musicians, who were playing the hot new music audiences wanted – sky rocketed. So Black and Latinx faces were more commonplace on screen in the 1920s than they would be just 10 years later.

Supplied Diego Calva stars opposite Margot Robbie in Babylon.

Chazelle (Whiplash, La La Land) celebrates this massive upsurge of personal and creative freedom – and then mourns its demise, even while he is sacrificing his characters on the bonfires of their own greed and vanity.

With Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jovan Adepo (Fences) and Diego Calva (Narcos: Mexico) representing the threads of the story, Chazelle has the perfect cast. Pitt wears his stardom lightly these days – and he is wonderful here. Robbie is incandescent and electrifying, even if Chazelle's script, which serves her well for the first hour, reduces her to a drugs-are-bad punchline by the end.

Chazelle keeps the most unpredictable arc for Manny, who moves upwards through the studio system, integrating so thoroughly he loses himself on the journey.

Scott Garfield/AP I'd rather see a film that fails this boldly, than one that succeeds meekly, any day at all.

Babylon is a sprawling, glorious, propulsive mess. Even as it becomes obvious Chazelle doesn't want his film to end, I was right there with him. And when he has tied up his threads, Chazelle still makes time for a final montage of "the movies", in all their glory, that is the most blatant appeal for a Best Picture nomination I have ever seen.

Babylon is not a "good picture", but it is often a great one. I didn't always like it, but I mostly loved it.

If this is what failure looks like, then let's have more of it. I'd rather see a film that fails this boldly, than one that succeeds meekly, any day at all.

Babylon is now screening in cinemas nationwide.