Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

Treasure Island: Fans v Faves (7.30pm, Mondays to Wednesdays from January 30, TVNZ 2)

The popular Kiwi reality show heads back to where it all began in 1997, with this latest crop of castaways based on a Fijian island.

However, for the first in the competition’s history, it initially pits a team of well-known Kiwis with previous experience (everyone from Art Green and Josh Kronfeld to Joe Cotton, Lance Savali and Dame Susan Devoy) up against a group of super fans in the race for $50,000 for their chose charity.

And, in another change, Bree Tomasel is joined in hosting duties by Shortland Street and Head High actor Jayden Daniels.

Supplied Treasure Island’s Faves team features popular Kiwi celebrities from throughout the reality show’s long history.

Celebrity Lingo (7.30pm, Wednesday from January 25, TVNZ 1)

Hosted by Emmy award-winning US entertainer RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race), this version of the recently revived popular word game show sees famous faces pair up and go head-to-head.

Among those scheduled to appear are musicians Lulu and Charlotte Church, comedian Tom Allen, presenters Stacey Dooley and Clare Balding and footballer John Barnes.

Supplied RuPaul Charles is the host of Celebrity Lingo.

Legend (7pm, Saturday, January 28, Whakaata Māori)

Tom Cruise stars in this Sir Ridley Scott-directed 1985 fantasy about a young man who must stop the Lord of Darkness (The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s Tim Curry) from not only destroying daylight, but also marrying the woman (Mia Sara) he loves.

“A Gothic fairy tale brought to life,” wrote Slant magazine’s Ed Gonzalez of the initially poorly received film that has since become something of a cult classic.

The Terminator (8.40pm, Saturday, January 28, Whakaata Māori)

With all due respect to 1982’s Piranha II: The Spawning, this was the 1984 movie that announced James Cameron as a young director to watch.

He makes great use of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sheer screen presence in getting him to portray a cyborg sent back from the future (2029 to be exact) to kill a woman (Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor) destined to be the mother of the man who will save humanity from “the rise of the machines”.

“Damn close to perfect,” wrote Time Out’s Tom Huddleston.

Stuff Arnold Schwarzenegger is The Terminator.

One Night In (9.15pm, Saturdays from January 28, TVNZ 1)

The Last Leg duo Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe are joined by some of their comedy pals (everyone from Aisling Bea to Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan and Roisin Conaty) for this four-part, 2021 series which sees them spend the night in some of the UK’s most exciting attractions.

There’s the bricktastic Legoland, roaring fun at London Zoo, wild rides at Alton Towers and japes in London’s Natural History Museum.

The Diana Investigations (9.15pm, Nightly from Sunday, January 29, Three)

Free-to-air debut for this four-part, 2022 Discovery+ series which looks at the French and British investigations into the death of Diana, Princess of Wales’ on August 31, 1997. Includes interviews with detectives, journalists, paparazzi and people who claimed to be eyewitnesses.

“You might come away from the show feeling more conspiratorial than when you first sat down, but you’ll also realise that there were a lot of bad decisions and a lot of people at fault for what happened,” wrote Decider’s Liz Kocan.

Supplied A four-part documentary series looks at the French and British investigations into the death of Diana, Princess of Wales’ on August 31, 1997.

Death in Paradise (8.30pm, Mondays from January 30, BBC UKTV)

The 11th season of this seemingly endless Caribbean-set, British whodunit series sees Saint Maire’s crime-fighting team investigate another crop of deadly cases. There’s a skydiver who has apparently been stabbed in mid-air, a murder on a golf course, a killer at a concert and a mystery at a rehab clinic. Ralf Little returns as Detective Inspector Neville Parker.

Describing it as “the comfy jumper of British television”, The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson believes it is “familiar, warm and dependable, and it continues to make a programme that revolves around murder seem cosy and comforting”.