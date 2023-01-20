Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet: Spain's animated Indiana Jones provides solid school holiday entertainment

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet (PG, 89mins) Directed by Enrique Gato ***½

Also known as The Mummy Adventure, this third outing for Spain’s animated answer to Indiana Jones is another surprisingly solid school holiday diversion.

As with 2018’s The Secret of King Midas, it offers a good mix of globetrotting action and broad humour, with lashings of thrills, spills, slapstick and quick quips delivered via chunky, but cheerily impressive computer animation.

The trio of writers, including Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’s Neil Landau (who is in charge of the English translation) ensure the pace never slackens and a laugh is never too far away. This is a tale where an Incan mummy sidekick becomes obsessed with online shopping and social media and suffers from uncontrollable flatulence whenever nervous.

READ MORE:

* Barbie, Indiana Jones 5, Cocaine Bear among the 33 most anticipated movies of 2023

* The Amazing Maurice: Starry vocal cast lift fitfully funny animated tale

* January's must-see movies: Babylon, M3gan, Netflix's Pamela, A Love Story



Still trying to complete his archaeology degree, Tad Stones (changed from the Spanish original’s Jones, no doubt to avoid the wrath of Messrs Lucas, Spielberg and Mouse) has, thanks to his Lara Croft-esque girlfriend – former National Petrographic cover girl Sara Lavrof – landed a job a Mexican dig with a team of Chicago University’s self-confessed brightest, smartest and coolest archaeologists.

But when his curiosity and clumsiness accidentally sabotages their work, he’s summarily dismissed.

Supplied While a certain man with a hat is its obvious touchstone, Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet feels more – tonally – like an Asterix or Tintin adventure.

Having reluctantly taken Sara’s advice not to reveal his adventurous past, Tad is also frustrated that he has to let the rest of the team take the credit for his discovery of an Egyptian sarcophagus (although he has pocketed his own souvenir in the form of a strange glowing medallion, thanks to dog Jeff’s indiscriminate appetite).

But before he has time to get too disconsolate (and deal with the fallout from leaving “Mummy” home alone in his apartment), Tad is contacted by occult specialist and Mystery TV host Professor Victoria Moon, eager to talk about his new acquisition and offer him the chance to go on perhaps his greatest escapade ever. She believes the medallion is the key to finding the infamous and much sought after Emerald Tablet, a stone that could unleash terrifying and unimaginable horrors – if it fell into the wrong hands.

Supplied Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet offers a good mix of globetrotting action and broad humour, with lashings of thrills, spills, slapstick and quick quips delivered via chunky, but cheerily impressive computer animation.

What follows is a knockabout and absorbing trek from France to Egypt, filled with colourful characters (a fame-seeking female Egyptian pharaoh and a pair of disparate cops the film’s real scene stealers) and more than a dash of gravity defying peril.

While a certain man with a hat is its obvious touchstone, this feels more – tonally – like an Asterix or Tintin adventure, offering light geographical and historical enlightenment amongst the rubber chicken gags.

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.