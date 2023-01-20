Avatar: The Way of Water set to become the biggest movie of all-time at the NZ box-office

We count down the biggest flicks Kiwis have flocked to over the years.

ANALYSIS: Avatar: The Way of Water is set to become the biggest movie of all-time at the New Zealand box-office.

As of Thursday morning, James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel had grossed $16, 533, 399 since its release on December 15, just $834,066 behind the current record-holder – 2009’s Avatar.

On current audience trends, that means it’s likely to surpass its predecessor before the end of the month, if not within the next week.

It is still playing in more than 100 locations around the country and raking in twice the amount of money per screen than its nearest rivals Puss in Boots sequel The Last Wish and the New Zealand-shot horror M3gan.

Initially seen as something of a risk given its massive budget (believed to be somewhere between US$350m-460m) and the long gap since the original film’s release, the partly Kiwi-shot fantasy has once again proved how willing audiences are to embrace the Canadian-born, now Wairarapa-based Cameron’s immersive storytelling.

Not only has The Way of Water now become the sixth-biggest movie of all-time globally (having just surpassed Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s about to cross the US$2 billion barrier), but it now means the 68-year-old film-maker has three titles in the Kiwi Top 10. 1997’s Titanic is currently 9th (with $13,002,587), but it could yet sneak up a notch next month when it returns to cinemas for special 25th anniversary screenings. It needs to just rake in a further $16,000 to nudge ahead of the eighth-placed Disney’s 2019 CGI remake of its 1994 animated classic The Lion King ($13,018,418).

Supplied Avatar: The Way of Water is just $834,066 short of becoming the biggest movie of all-time at the New Zealand box- office.

Thanks to ownership changes and takeovers, the Mouse House is in fact now responsible for six of New Zealand 10 biggest movies – with 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens at No.3 (with $14,632,603) and 2019’s Avenger’s Endgame at No. 5 ($14,480,054).

The rest of the top earners include Sir Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy bookenders – 2001’s The Fellowship of the Ring ($14,619,075) and 2003’s The Return of the King ($13,620,284) – at No. 4 and No. 7 respectively, 2022’s long-awaited Top Gun sequel Maverick at No. 6 ($14,222,609) and Taika Waititi’s local 2016 smash Hunt for the Wilderpeople at No. 10 ($12,207,788).

Supplied The top 10 movies of all-time at the Kiwi box-office as at January 12. Avatar: The Way of Water has since then made almost $1.5m more.

Avatar: The Way of Water’s success also all but guarantees Cameron will make his other three proposed sequels, which are scheduled to roll out across the next six years, starting with the already shot third film, tentatively titled The Seed Bearer, which already has a release date of December 20, 2024.