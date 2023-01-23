New Zealand-shot Bad Behaviour debuts to positive reviews at Sundance Film Festival

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival will take place in Utah's Park City from January 20 to 30 (New Zealand Time).

The New Zealand-shot dark comedy Bad Behaviour has debuted to mostly positive reviews at the Sundance Film Festival.

Starring Academy Award-winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), This is Going to Hurt’s Ben Whishaw, Succession’s Dasha Nekrasova, as well as Kiwis Marlon Williams, Beluah Koale, Ana Scotney, Robbie Magasiva and Lara McGregor, the film marks the feature debut of writer-director Alice Englert – the Australian-born daughter of The Piano and The Power of the Dog-helmer Dame Jane Campion.

It’s the story of a former child actor (Connelly) who seeks enlightenment at a retreat while also navigating her close, yet turbulent relationship with her stunt-performer daughter (Englert).

Courtesy of Sundance Institute Jennifer Connelly and Dasha Nekrasova at Bad Behaviour’s world premiere this past weekend at the Sundance Film Festival.

Writing after Bad Behaviour’s world premiere in Park City on Sunday afternoon (New Zealand time), The Hollywood Reporter’s Caryn James thought that with “Connelly and Whishaw sharply defining their complicated characters, Bad Behaviour is, for most of its running time, engaging, droll and shrewdly observed”.

It was sentiment echoed by The Playlist’s Jason Bailey, who summed it up as “strange, savage and oddly beautiful”.

Supplied Alice Englert is the director of Bad Behaviour.

Elsewhere, indieWire’s Kate Erbland praised Englert, describing her as “a formidable, fully formed filmmaker... She’s the real deal, and Bad Behaviour is proof positive of that”.

No date has been set yet for a New Zealand release of the movie.