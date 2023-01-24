Twelve Netflix school-holiday sanity-saving movies

Back to the Future was first released in cinemas in 1985.

At your wits end trying to keep the kids entertained? The weather’s not playing ball, you’re trying to juggle work and other commitments and there’s still a week away until they’re all back at school?

Never fear – Stuff to Watch is here.

To help you out, we’ve come up with a list of a dozen movies currently streaming on Netflix that have stood the test of time – a handful of flicks targeted at each age group from easily bored pre-schoolers to torpid teens.

Supplied Ponyo, The Edge of Seventeen and Puss in Boots are among the great school holiday movies available to stream on Netflix right now.

SUITABLE FOR PRE-SCHOOLERS

Supplied The Gruffalo is based on the beloved 1999 book of the same name by Julia Donaldson.

The Gruffalo (2009)

Perfect for littlies who can only cope with sitting still for 30 minutes at a time, this animated adaptation of Julia Donaldson’s 1999 smash-hit book brilliantly brings the beautiful rhyming story of a mouse and a monster to gorgeous life in a style that stays true to Axel Scheffler’s gorgeous original illustrations.

The impressive vocal cast includes Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Robbie Coltrane, James Corden, John Hurt and Tom Wilkinson.

Other tales based on the wildly popular books by Donaldson available on Netflix include The Gruffalo’s Child, Zog, The Highway Rat, Room on the Broom and Stick Man.

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Those Bristol wizards of stop-motion animation – Aardman – refresh the old "son of Santa" storyline with wit and aplomb in this adventure. The visuals are crisp and clean and the script is jam-packed full of zingers and action. Among a universally impressive vocal cast, Bill Nighy threatens to steal the show as the cantankerous Grandsanta.

“Both a heartwarmer and a sly dig at the gospel of family togetherness,” wrote The Independent’s Anthony Quinn.

Ponyo (2008)

It might not be the most famous of Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki’s anime tales, but this adaptation of The Little Mermaid is perhaps the most accessible to all ages and the one that showcases the emotional power of the format.

It not only proves there is still life in gently told, hand-drawn animation stories at a time when wise-cracking CGI dominates kids films, but it also weaves in environmental concerns and family fissures in a far more organic and subtle way than the likes of Happy Feet. Naturally, it also helps that the visuals are beguiling and bewitching.

SUITABLE FOR PRIMARY AGE

Supplied David Bowie plays Jareth The Goblin King in Labyrinth.

Labyrinth (1986)

David Bowie in fine form – and that outfit. Jennifer Connelly announcing her presence as a young star and terrific actress. Jim Henson’s jaw-dropping puppetry blending seamlessly with enthralling live-action.

What’s not to love about this coming-of-age fantasy adventure about a young woman desperately searching for her abducted baby brother?

“An innovative mix of sophisticated puppetry and special effects, Labyrinth has all the components of classic myth,” wrote Philadelphia Inquirer’s Steven Rea.

Paddington 2 (2017)

Director Paul King keeps the action and jokes coming thick and fast in this family comedy, while also allowing his vast cast of the creme of British acting talent (everyone from Joanna Lumley to Sanjeev Bhaskar cameo) to shine.

Apart from the bear himself (beautifully voiced again by Ben Whishaw), the real stars are two newcomers. Brendan Gleeson's Knuckles McGinty and Hugh Grant's self-absorbed Buchanan are comic-creations for the ages in what is a fitting tribute to the late Paddington creator Michael Bond.

Puss in Boots (2011)

Before this summer’s smash-hit sequel The Last Wish, the Antonio Banderas-voiced felonious feline’s last feature-length outing saw him strike trouble while relieving murderous outlaws Jack (Billy Bob Thornton) and Jill (Amy Sedaris) of their magic beans.

Just as he’s carrying out the heist – he’s beaten to the punch by one Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek), who, to Puss' horror, is in the employ of his old San Ricardo Orphanage “brother” Humpty Alexander Dumpty (Zac Galifianakis). Despite bad blood between them, Humpty is desperate for his old friend's help to complete his childhood dream of planting the magic beans and stealing the golden goose from the giant's castle.

With rooftop chases, a catnip/marijuana allusion, sizzling chemistry between Puss and Kitty, countless egg jokes and perhaps one too many crotch gags, this certainly isn't your grandma's vision of the Mother Goose character, but the TexMex, Desperado and Zorro-inspired antics provide entertaining viewing for young and old.

SUITABLE FOR TWEENS

Supplied Christopher Lloyd starred opposite Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future.

Back to the Future (1985)

With a heady mix of smart, attractive leads (Michael J Fox, Lea Thompson, the DeLorean car), science-fiction and metaphysical conundrums (a younger version of your mother is attracted to you), this is a first-rate comedy with a cracking soundtrack.

The original Robert Zemeckis-directed, Steven Spielberg-backed film was not only the biggest box office hit of 1985, but also an enduring slice of pop culture for at least one generation, inspiring everything from the pop band McFly to the 2010 film Hot Tub Time Machine, as well as countless ad campaigns and headlines.

Part of a two-year period of exceptional family-orientated films (Ghostbusters, Gremlins, The Goonies), what makes Back to the Future such a timeless classic is the way it lovingly captures both 1985 and 1955 – and compares and contrasts the lives of those growing up in each.

Monster House (2006)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Steve Buscemi and Kathleen Turner are among those providing voices for this spooky animated adventure about three teens who discover that their neighbour's house is really a living, breathing, scary monster.

"The first true horror film for children, " wrote USA Today's Scott Bowles, while Entertainment Weekly's Lisa Schwarzbaum thought the movie "also shimmers and shakes in all its motion-capture animated beauty with the slyly deep sensibilities of executive producer Robert Zemeckis".

Supplied Oddball is the story of a Maremma Sheepdog with a unique gift.

Oddball (2015)

Charming Australian crowd-pleaser, based on the true story of an eccentric chicken farmer, who with the help of his grand-daughter, trained a mischievous dog (a Maremma Sheepdog) to protect a penguin sanctuary from fox attacks in an attempt to reunite his family and save their seaside town. Shane Jacobson, Alan Tudyk and Succession’s Sarah Snook star.

“Tugging at the heartstrings from the first scene, this adorable family adventure mirrors its canine hero - overcoming any flaws by being utterly charming,” wrote Radio Times’ James Luxford.

SUITABLE FOR TEENAGERS

Supplied Ryan Reynolds stars opposite Abigail Breslin in Definitely Maybe.

Definitely Maybe (2008)

Fluffy, but engaging romantic-comedy about a 30-something dad in the midst of a divorce and the bedtime story he tells his 10-year-old daughter about his life before marriage.

A truly charming Ryan Reynolds keeps Abigail Breslin – and the audience – guessing whether Isla Fisher, Elizabeth Banks or Rachel Weisz is her mother.

“A romantic comedy with brains as well as heart, Definitely, Maybe is that rare studio release that feels like it was written by a human being, not by committee,” wrote Philadelphia Inquirer’s Steven Rea.

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The friendship between Hailee Steinfeld's Nadine and Haley Lu Richardson's Krista actually plays second-fiddle to the complicated and hilarious one between the former and her disaffected teacher Max Bruner (Woody Harrelson) in this coming-of-age comedy

That pair spark brilliantly as the fatherless teen and the depressed educator bond in a rather unusual manner.

“Deals with all the usual teenage concerns - dating, family, school - in a way that tries to go beyond genre cliché, with a heroine who is often unlikeable but always believable,” wrote Empire magazine’s Olly Richards.

NETFLIX Love and Monsters is now streaming on Netflix.

Love and Monsters (2020)

Seemingly destined to be this decade’s Zombieland, South African director Michael Matthews’ charming and thrilling mon-rom-com (monster-romantic-comedy) took on extra resonance when it was first released into our locked-down world. Even now, the conceit of desperation to end separation will bring back memories for many, as will the bubbled-up life of the bunkers.

At its heart though, this is a rollicking roller-coaster of a road movie. Joel’s trek involves threats and colourful characters and beasties at every turn, writers Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson stuffing the story with memorable moments, witty one-liners and, sometimes, a real palpable sense of danger. The latter is immensely assisted by the Oscar-nominated visual effects that bring the giant bugs and other creatures to life.