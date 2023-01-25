Devotion: Restrained, respectful tone lifts Netflix's new Korean War movie

Devotion

In 1950, American naval pilots were still regarded as some of the best in the world.

But within their ranks there was a division between who had flown at "the big show" –World War II – and the newbies who were arriving just in time for an escalation in tensions between the US, China and Russia – and then, the war in Korea.

Into this scenario came Jesse LeRoy Brown. Brown's is a name that should be a lot better known today than it is. He broke through every colour barrier the US education and military enrolment systems could put in his way, to qualify as the first Black pilot in the Naval Air Force. Brown flew fighters from aircraft carriers and received the DFC and Purple Heart.

But Devotion, new on Netflix, is not a documentary, or even just a biopic of Brown. This is a solid and unflashy movie about a little-understood war and some genuine American heroes who were a part of it.

Supplied Jonathan Majors plays Devotion’s Jesse Brown.

Korea was messy, unpopular, mostly unsuccessful – from the American point-of-view – and, crucially, it occurred before every US home had a television set, so its imagery and language never entered the American domestic narrative in the way that Vietnam would a decade later.

Devotion has its share of flights and fights, but it is held together by some decent writing, a couple of very good performances – and a restrained, respectful tone that is as old-fashioned as it is welcome.

In a genre that so often gets it wrong, Devotion is a pretty good wee film. Recommended.

WARNER BROS Mortal Kombat is now available to stream on Netflix.

Mortal Kombat

At their best, video game based movies are a hoot, with action to spare, a nicely irreverent ways with the characters and enough charm and wit on screen to power us through whatever storytelling is necessary between the action scenes.

Mortal Kombat can trace its whakapapa back through two earlier films, the 1992 arcade game and more than 20 home console iterations, none of which I've ever played from beginning to end. But even a numpty like me who gave up gaming when Aro Street Fish and Chip shop sold their last Galaga knows that Mortal Kombat is a legend of ground-breaking video design – and is notorious for containing levels of violence that make the opening 15 minutes of Saving Private Ryan look like a Wiggles concert.

All of which makes me happy to be able to report that this 2021 movie arrived with an R16 rating and enough good ideas to lift it somewhere near the top of the video game movies I've sat through.

The film-makers – first-time feature director Simon McQuiod is an avid gamer himself – get enough of the game-play on screen to please the fanatics, but also take the time to establish something that could almost pass for a backstory.

On screen, getting that balance right means that for every well constructed fight scene – and there are dozens of them – there's also enough laughs here to keep the film percolating until its time for the next arterial spray.

Actor Josh Lawson is the secret weapon here, with a very 'Stralian take on the villainous Kano, delivering all the best lines like a he was getting bored leaning on the bar on a stinking hot day in Queensland and just wanted to see if he could start something.

Mortal Kombat won't be troubling anyone's list of Netflix's Best Films. But it does what the trailer promises and sets up a sequel that I won't even mind seeing. Bravo.

Supplied Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution is now available to stream on Netflix.

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

This 2017 documentary, new on Netflix in the last couple of weeks, follows groups of American teens – men and women – on Spring Break.

What follows is pretty sordid and horrifying. I guess far smarter people than me can write about whether sexual violence is more endemic now than it once was. Or that it only seems so because women are calling out predatory and abusive behaviour more now their mother's generation might have. But it seems to me that there is something deeply, horrifically wrong with a section of youth culture in this generation.

Liberated plays like a part two of Woodstock 99, with gangs of leering men jostling each other for their place in the queue to act like predators and bullies towards young women, who are being told by every advertising billboard and corporate sponsor that this is normal – and to have another tequila shot and accept it.

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution is a horror film, in the guise of a socially conscious documentary. It also slips far too often into exactly the objectifying and leering behaviour it pretends to be condemning.