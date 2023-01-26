The Whale: An immersive, haunting, harrowing portrait of love and loss

The Whale (M, 117mins) Directed by Darren Aronofsky ****

Students on Oakley University’s online writing course have never formally met their professor.

Sure they’ve heard Charlie (Brendan Fraser) wax lyrical on the virtues of clear and persuasive language, but they’ve never actually seen him there always seems to be a problem with his laptop’s camera. But that’s just the way the morbidly obese Charlie would prefer it.

“I was always big – I just let it get out of control,” he laments to friend and nurse Liz (The Menu’s Hong Chau), who knows all too well the reason why Charlie let things slide to the point where he’s essentially now trapped in his apartment.

Concerned at his rapidly deteriorating health, she’s convinced that if he doesn’t go to the hospital now, he’ll “be dead by the weekend”. However, with no health insurance, that’s not something he’s prepared to countenance, despite her pleas that “being in debt is better than being dead”.

He also has another reason for wanting to stay home. For years, he’s been trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). “I need to know that I have done one thing right with my life,” Charlie admits, sensing that his time may be short.

Thanks to essentially bribing her, she’s at last started coming to visit, although reconnecting hasn’t exactly gone smoothly, as Ellie remonstrates against his attempts to parent her after “you walked out me when I was eight because you wanted to f.. one of your students”.

Like Florian Zeller’s The Father this is a searing, immersive adaptation of a stage play.

While it never quite reaches the disorientation heights of that Oscar-winner, writer-director Darren Aronofsky and the original playwright Samuel D. Hunter have done a terrific job of creating a sense of space and place by setting the entire story within the confines of Charlie’s cramped and cluttered apartment. Although that means the narrative never quite escapes its theatrical roots (the story essentially revolves around a succession of visitors to Charlie’s home, which allows everyone to work through their regrets and recriminations), it does allow the audience to be fully drawn into Charlie’s world and confronted with the challenges he faces.

As in Mother! And Requiem for a Dream, Aronofsky paints a haunting portrait of broken people haunted by their shared past, the director drawing some terrific turns out of his small ensemble that, as well as Chau and Sink, also includes Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.

At its centre though, is a towering performance from Fraser who, as his character would love, can rightly say “it’s the best thing he’s ever done”. It’s hard to believe the once wooden presence who graced ‘90s comedies like George of the Jungle, Encino Man and Blast From the Past could be capable of something so emotive and moving. While his casting and prosthetics-enhanced showcase won’t appeal to everyone, there’s no doubting his commitment to delivering as authentic a portrayal as he can.

Boasting sometimes harrowing scenes, raw emotions and confronting imagery, The Whale is a challenging watch.

Some may even find it a little too manipulative with its Herman Melville allusions and Rob Simonsen’s (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) dissonant, unsettling score. However, like the best art – and to paraphrase the story’s totemic essay – this movie will make you think about your own life.

After advance screenings this weekend, The Whale will open in select cinemas nationwide on February 2. Stuff’s interview with star Brendan Fraser will appear in this Saturday’s edition of Your Weekend magazine.