Gone by Wednesday: Seven superb movies leaving Netflix this week

An '80s classic that traumatised Kiwi kids and one of the best superhero movies of the last few years are among the flicks you've only got a few days left to catch.

While there are daily drops of new material on Netflix, everything from crazy reality shows to classic rom-coms, there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the global streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and in order to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of 10 terrific movies that won’t be around come Wednesday morning – so catch them while you can.

Supplied The NeverEnding Story, Wonder Woman and Collateral are among the great films leaving Netflix in the next few days.

Supplied Seth Rogen stars opposite Seth Rogen in An American Pickle.

An American Pickle (2020)

Seth Rogen takes on a dual role in this comedy which focuses on a Orthodox Jewish factory worker. Preserved in pickle brine for 100 years, he wakes up in New York City and attempts to track down his great-grandson. Succession’s Sarah Snook also features.

“Appropriately both salty and sweet, with plenty of acerbic jabs at our modern condition balanced by the characters' poignant sense of loneliness,” wrote The Atlantic’s David Sims.

supplied Tom Cruise teamed up with Jamie Foxx for Collateral.

Collateral (2004)

Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx star in this Michael Mann-directed thriller about a cab driver who finds himself the hostage of an engaging contract killer, as he makes his rounds from hit-to-hit during one night in Los Angeles. He must find a way to save both himself and one last victim.

"A rare thriller that's as much character study as sound and fury, " wrote Chicago Sun- Times' Roger Ebert.

supplied District 9 explores themes of humanity, xenophobia and social segregation.

District 9 (2009)

Sir Peter Jackson produced this South African-set documentary style 2009 sci-fi tale about an alien invasion that doesn't go well for the visitors.

Adapted from writer-director Neil Blomkamp's 2006 short film Alive in Joburg, it made a star out of its human lead Sharlto Copley.

"Very smart sci-fi, but it's also a scathing social satire hidden inside a terrific action thriller teeming with gross aliens and regrettable inter-species conflict. And it's a blast," wrote Los Angeles Times' Betsy Sharkey.

Supplied Julia Ormond starred opposite Brad Pitt in Legends of the Fall.

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Julia Ormond and Henry Thomas teamed up for this epic western based on the 1979 novella by Jim Harrison.

Set in early 20th century Montana, the story revolves around three William Ludlow and his three sons and their lives are affected by nature, war, history and love.

“Though the admirable Quinn has the toughest role, Pitt carries the picture. [He] proves himself a bona fide movie star, stealing every scene he's in,” wrote Rolling Stone magazine’s Peter Travers.

Supplied The NeverEnding Story is a pleasing mix of Princess Bride-esque storytelling, Narnia-like fantasy and Flash Gordon-style heroics.

The movie that scarred a certain generation of Kiwi kids, Wolfgang Petersen’s adaptation of Michael Ende’s popular 1979 tome is filled with memorable moments.

The bullied Bastian Balthazar Bux’s (Barret Oliver) immersive escape into the magical world of Fantasia is a pleasing mix of Princess Bride-esque storytelling, Narnia-like fantasy and Flash Gordon-style heroics (complete with a Giorgio Moroder synth-infused score).

There are narcoleptic hanglider bats, racing snails and a “child-like” empress, which all sound like rejected characters from a Lewis Carroll adventure, while the all-consuming “Nothing” and its herald, the wolf-like Gmork, feel very Tolkien-ish.

Supplied Rocks feels like the modern successor of the movies of Ken Loach.

Bafta-winning coming-of-age tale about a London teen who is forced to look after herself and her younger brother when their single mother abandons them.

Director Sarah Gavron (Suffragette) workshopped the whole story with her young cast of unknowns and the result, with the further collaboration of screenwriters Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson, is a feeling of authenticity that really allows the, sometimes, emotional subject matter to truly pack a punch.

It feels like the modern successor of the movies of Ken Loach – films like Kes and Sweet Sixteen – or American Larry Clark, without the deliberately provocative or censor-baiting action.

Supplied Gal Gadot is the latest actor to portray Wonder Woman.

Breathing new life into the ailing DC Extended Universe, Patty Jenkins rip-roaring Diana Prince origin story was boosted by some solid storytelling, decent effects and two terrific performances from Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

For some, it was the best superhero movie since the original Superman almost 40 years earlier.

“In common with Diana, there is a genuine wonder at work here. We rediscover the tropes of genre through her questioning eyes. And for once, the comic-book movie almost seems fresh again,” wrote The Observer’s Wendy Ide.