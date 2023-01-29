The Diana Investigations: A compelling look back at the death that shocked the world

The Diana Investigations makes its free-to-air debut on Three on the evening of Sunday, January 29. It is also available to stream on ThreeNow.

REVIEW: It was perhaps the defining, most shocking event of the 1990s.

A tragedy to rival the death of US President John F. Kennedy 34 years earlier and one that many still remember where they were when they first heard the news.

On the evening of August 31, 1997, the then world’s most-photographed woman – Britain’s Princess Diana – died in a car accident in a Paris tunnel, potentially as a result of trying to avoid having her picture taken.

As her brother Charles Spencer so beautifully put it during his speech at her funeral on September 6, “a girl given the name of the ancient goddess of hunting was, in the end, the most hunted person of the modern age”.

While the feature-length HBO-doco The Princess (available to rent from iTunes, GooglePlay and AroVision) which debuted 12 months ago at last year’s Sundance Film Festival took a Senna-like approach to the beloved royal, telling the story of her life and death essentially through archival footage, the four-part docu-series The Diana Investigations (which makes its free-to-air debut tonight, Sunday, January 29 at 9.15pm on Three, after its original airdate was pushed back from early September – just after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing) talks to British and French detectives whose job it was to uncover the truth of what actually transpired that fateful night.



Despite a slightly manipulative, moody soundtrack, it offers compelling viewing for fans of true crime. Juxtaposing the wild conspiracies being espoused in chat rooms in the immediate aftermath (the internet was still in its infancy then) – which were often being picked up by the British tabloids, – with the measured recollections of the methodical work members of France’s Brigade Criminelle carried out, Diana Investigations not only allows viewers in on the twists and turns of the picture authorities were building up, but also the growing public hysteria for justice to be served and someone to take the blame.

“People confused dreams and reality,” Eric Gigou says while recounting how the case was unusual for them as accidents were not usually part of their purview.

He’s joined by British journalists, firefighters, medics and potential eyewitnesses in giving their testimony, while the car’s driver Henri Paul’s (whose blood alcohol levels initially saw him pegged as the chief villain) best friend Claude Garrec makes the case for why his pal might have been a bon vivant, but would most definitely not have been impaired (a wreath at his funeral read “your friends are not fooled”).

The opening instalment also takes a look at what drove the paparazzi to hound the troubled Princess (some photographer could make up to US$1m a year just by following her) and the potential “hypocrisy” of vocal mourners whose obsession with the latest gossip about her life had driven demand for pics of Diana in the first place.

The Press/Stuff Princess Diana's death as it was reported on the front page of The Press on September 1, 1997.

The subsequent episodes, airing on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights, look at millionaire businessman Mohammed Al-Fayed’s (the father of Diana’s “friend” Dodi Al-Fayed, who was also killed in the crash) own investigation, London police’s 2004 response to internet rumours that the Princess was murdered, an unusual inquiry into the actions of the British security service and the death of a key witness.

It all makes for a fascinating look back at a high-profile criminal investigation and how the press, public and internet helped and hindered the authorities.

It all makes for a fascinating look back at a high-profile criminal investigation and how the press, public and internet helped and hindered the authorities.