'Like a tightrope walk on a straight razor': Succession is back for season 4

Season 4 of “Succession” will premiere on March 26 on HBO.

The Roy family is back for another season, seemingly as dysfunctional and cutthroat as ever.

With a new teaser trailer, HBO announced that season 4 of the family saga Succession will premiere in the US on March 26.

The teaser finds the Roy kids – Connor, Kendall, Roman and Shiv, in turmoil following their failed stunt in season 3 finale – hatching new plans as the sale of Waystar Royco to tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson moves closer.

“It’s a tightrope walk on a straight razor… a 500-foot reputational drop,” says former golden boy Kendall in the teaser.

READ MORE:

* Succession recap: A coup attempt is foiled by one unexpected insider

* Succession finale: What happens to Logan, Kendall, Shiv, Roman, Tom, Gerri

* Why the latest succession teaser has us worried for Kendall



“We wanted to do something together,” Shiv says in voiceover.

“This is not about getting back at Dad, but if it hurts him, it doesn’t bother me.”

After his stunning betrayal of his wife and her siblings in the final moments of the previous season, Tom Wambsgans is concerned about whether he and Logan Roy will still be “good” if he and Shiv were to split.

”If we’re good, we’re good,” is Logan’s cryptic response.

HBO/YouTube The teaser finds the Roy kids hatching news plans as the sale of Waystar Royco to tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson moves closer.

Amid all the chaos hinted in the teaser, it appears that Connor and Willa are tieing the knot this season.

The official synopsis for Succession Season 4 reads: “In the 10-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Cast members including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and J Smith-Cameron are all returning for the newest season.

HBO/YouTube It appears that Connor and Willa are tieing the knot this season.

Additional cast members confirmed for Season 4 include Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin.

In New Zealand, Succession streams on Neon and screens on Sky TV’s SoHo channel. The new season is expected to debut here on March 27.