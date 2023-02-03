Star Trek: Picard, Funny Woman, Rūrangi: Rising Lights among February's must-see TV

The return of a New Zealand Emmy Award-winner, Jean-Luc's final voyage and a teen horror from the producers of Sex Education are among the new shows well worth checking out this month.

This year’s rather damp summer holidays might be all but over, but the 2023 televisual options are just heating up.

There are a plethora of new and returning shows waiting to grace Kiwi screens over the next month.

For free-to-air fans, there’s new Kiwi comedy Not Even (February 5, Prime), celebrity competition Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee (February 16, Three) and new seasons of trans-Tasman quiz show Patriot Brains (February 10, TVNZ 2) and The Great British Sewing Bee (February 9, TVNZ 1).

Supplied The third-and-final season of Star Trek: Picard, Funny Woman and Rūrangi: Rising Lights are among the great new shows coming to a screen near you this month.

Online, TVNZ+’s line-up includes the James Rolleston-hosted documentary series When Bob Came (February 6), cricket-focused reality show Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (February 5) and the return of Fresh Prince “reimagining” Bel-Air (February 23), while Neon’s returnees include Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (February 20), Snowfall (February 24), A Million Little Things and The Flash (both February 10).

Prime Video boasts the beginning of the end for Clarkson’s Farm (February 10) and Carnival Row (February 17) and Netflix’s riches include golfing reality series Full Swing (February 15) and the latest instalments of Outer Banks (February 23), You (February 9) and Formula 1: Drive to Survive (February 24).

However, after looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has come up with our picks of the dozen shows we believe are well worth checking out over the next few weeks.

Supplied Christoph Waltz is The Consultant.

The Consultant (February 24, Prime Video)

Inglourious Basterds and Spectre’s Christoph Waltz headlines this eight-part comedic-thriller based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name.

When Waltz’s Regus Patoff is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that place everything in question – including their lives.

Supplied Connie Britton plays Dee Dee in Dear Edward.

Dear Edward (February 3, Apple TV+)

Based on Ann Napolitano’s best-selling and acclaimed 2020 novel, this 10-episode drama is the latest series from Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Away, Parenthood).

Billed as a “heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human”, it’s the tale of a 12-year-old boy who is the sole survivor of a devastating plane crash and the connection between himself and others affected by the tragedy.

Supplied Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh team up for The Flatshare.

The Flatshare (February 27, TVNZ)

Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay and The Great’s Anthony Welsh team up for this six-part rom-com based on the best-selling 2019 book by Beth O’Leary.

Cash-strapped 20-somethings Tiffany and Leon’s unique bed-sharing arrangement sees her have the space on weeknights and weekends, while he sleeps there weekdays. They’ve never met and – if their plans works – they never will. However, in leaving notes for one another, they find themselves drawn into each other’s messy life.

“Charming and tightly written -- knowing, but never snarky,” wrote The Independent’s Isobel Lewis.

Supplied In Funny Woman, Gemma Arterton essays a Blackpool beauty queen whose true passion lies in comedy.

Funny Woman (February 9, Neon)

Gemma Arterton headlines this six-part adaptation of Nick Hornby’s 1960s-set 2014 novel Funny Girl. She plays Barbara Parker, a Blackpool beauty queen who decides that her true passion lies in comedy. Inspired by her idol Lucille Ball, she’s determined to make it as a sitcom star.

The impressive ensemble also includes David Threlfall, Morwenna Banks, Tom Bateman and Rupert Everett. Will also screen on Vibe on Thursday nights from February 16.

Supplied Bill Crudup is front and centre in Apple TV+’s Hello Tomorrow.

Hello Tomorrow (February 17, Apple TV+)

Set in a retro-future world, this 10-part comedy centres around a group of travelling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares.

Billy Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers and revitalises his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Supplied Mallori Johnson headlines Kindred.

Kindred (February 8, Disney+)

Eight-part, sci-fi mini-series about aspiring writer Dana James (WeCrashed’s Mallori Johnson) who has just moved to Los Angeles to establish a life close to her only remaining family – an Aunt – when she finds herself transported back to a 19th Century plantation. Based on the beloved 1979 novel by Octavia E. Butler.

“This gripping adaptation expands Butler's groundbreaking exploration of America's racist history into a profound puzzle-box thriller,” wrote Entertainment Weekly’s Kristen Baldwin.

Supplied Vincent Cassel and Eva Green face off in Liaison.

Liaison (February 24, Apple TV+)

The Luminaries’ Eva Green stars opposite Black Swan’s Vincent Cassel in this six-part thriller.

While little has been revealed about the plot so far, the producers describe it as “exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future”. It combines “action with an unpredictable, multi-layered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love”.

Supplied Gina Rodriguez’s Nell Stevens starts getting life advice from an unlikely source in Not Dead Yet.

Not Dead Yet (February 9, Disney+)

Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez stars in this comedy about a broke and newly-single self-described disaster attempting to restart the life and career she left behind a decade ago. However, when she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – she starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

Based on Alexandra Potter’s 2020 novel Confessions of a Forty-Something F..k Up, the show’s guest-star line-up is scheduled to include Rhea Perlman, Ed Begley Jr. and Brittany Snow.

Supplied Red Rose is the latest series from the producers of Netflix hit Sex Education.

Red Rose (February 15, Netflix)

Eight-part British horror about a group of teens whose friendships are infiltrated by a new app which threatens them with dangerous consequences if they don’t meet its demands. Could it be just an algorithm enticing them into the dark web? Or is it something far more supernatural?

“The series deserves applause for finding scares in a way that doesn't feel cheap, along with such confidence in its distinctly ordinary setting,” wrote The Times’ James Jackson.

Supplied Eugene Levy is The Reluctant Traveler.

The Reluctant Traveler (February 24, Apple TV+)

Move over Travel Man and Phil Rosenthal, Schitt’s Creek and American Pie star Eugene Levy is the latest comedian to try his hand at globetrotting.

This eight-part series follows the septuagenarian Ontarian as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations – everywhere from the Maldives to Finland, Lisbon, Tokyo, South Africa’s Kruger National Park and even the Costa Rican Jungle.

Supplied Liam Coleman joins the returning Elz Carrad for the second season of Rūrangi.

Rūrangi: Rising Lights (February 12, Prime)

The International Emmy Award-winning New Zealand series returns for a five-part second season.

Rūrangi’s culture war intensifies between the transgender activists, farmers and local Maori, while ancestors from the past reach out to the living with unfinished business.

Debuts on Neon the following day.

Supplied Patrick Stewart is back playing retired Starfleet Admiral Jean-Lu Picard for what is believed to be the final time.

Star Trek: Picard (February 17, Prime Video)

The third-and-final 10-part season of this belated sequel to late-20th Century cult series Star Trek: The Next Generation sees Patrick Stewart’s retired Starfleet Admiral team up with his old USS Enterprise command crew to try and stave off the attentions of the mysterious Vadic (Amanda Plummer), who seems hellbent on hunting them down.

Fans can also expect the reappearance of Daniel Davis as Professor Moriarty.