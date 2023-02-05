Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams: TVNZ debuts Top Gear host's delightful new cricket reality series

REVIEW: My decade-long junior cricket career never really achieved any great heights.

A stolid, limited opening batsman (the “slasher” nickname was most definitely ironic), Gavin Larsen-esque left-arm dibbly-dobbly style bowler and – latterly – a wicketkeeper, I never looked likely to seriously trouble those established in my school’s 1stXI.

Far more a student of the game than a successful practitioner, I enjoyed the competition and camaraderie a game on a sunny summer Saturday created, even if my co-ed school was often no match for the opposition.

For as well as Dunedin’s top boys’ schools (my sole Gillette Cup game ended in us being bowled out for 35, much to the chagrin of our teacher-coach who had shelled out for a new four-piece ball), we were also forced to regularly play seasoned club cricketers who were often more than twice our age and knew how to intimidate young teens (mind you, the worst sledging we encountered came from a pint-sized wicketkeeper who went on to coach the Black Caps – the constant refrain of “rattly wood” was enough to drive anyone to distraction).

I was reminded of the good and bad times I had playing “the gentleman’s game” while watching TVNZ+’s latest reality series Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (which drops on the local streaming service today, Sunday, February 5).

A three-part, 2022 BBC series, it follows the former England all-rounder, current Top Gear host and pedalo enthusiast, as he attempts to create a team out of a group of eclectic teens from his Lancashire hometown of Preston.

BBC Ethan is one of the teens featured in Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams.

He knows it won’t be an easy task (cricket is seen as a sport solely for the elite in the UK, reflected in half to two-thirds of recent England squads coming from private school backgrounds), most of the local lads in Broadfield Estates having never even picked up a bat before, or watched a game (football and rugby rule the roost here), but even he is surprised at the initial lack of skill – and interest.

However, after an impromptu hit in the local greenspace (“Into the road is a four, if it doesn’t bounce – it’s a six, mind the windows,” is Flintoff’s simple explanation of the rules), he soon wins them over with his down-to-earth charms and even-tempered “encouragement”.

Supplied In Field of Dreams, Freddie Flintoff may be facing the toughest challenge of both his sporting and TV-hosting careers, transforming a group of teens who have never played the game before into a successful team.

Even six months though might not be long enough to turn these “raw talents” into a competitive team.

Struggling to get many of them to focus at practice, it isn’t long before their first friendly against the nearby Lake District’s Patterdale Cricket Club looms large. Flintoff’s hoping a picturesque setting, lavish tea spread and an opposition whose average age is 65 might lift his charges, but fast bowler Adnan’s first delivery is one that makes Steve Harmison’s infamous 2005 Ashes opener look like a Jaffa.

Reminiscent of Jamie Oliver’s televised attempts to introduce cooking as a career to disadvantaged youths – in both the UK and Australia – back in the early noughties, Field of Dreams is an entertaining and absorbing watch, thanks to Flintoff’s easy charisma and self-effacing humour and the young “characters” the producers have unearthed.

There’s 17-year-old Hemi – whose nervousness before their inaugural match sees him scoff 10 bananas – and 15-year-old Ethan, who decides to wear his white beanie over his helmet while batting (a sartorial decision almost as bizarre as one of my team-mates’ belief that a box should be worn outside your undies).

Supplied Field of Dreams is an entertaining and absorbing watch, thanks to Freddie Flintoff’s easy charisma and self-effacing humour and the young “characters” the producers have unearthed.

Part of the joy comes from the youngsters’ pithy remarks towards and disregard for England’s national treasure Flintoff. Impressed far more by his wife Rachel’s “fitness” than his MBE, when not pointing out that his posh-bashing is a bit rich coming from a man who owns a Ferrari (“I’m really enjoying being coached by a millionaire,” one cheekily japes), they’re horrified at the proposed show’s synopses describing them as “underprivileged kids”.

An enjoyable series that’s well worth seeking out, especially while we wait for the Black Caps to finally play at home again this summer.

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams begins streaming on TVNZ+ today (Sunday, February 5).