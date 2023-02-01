Poker Face: Knives Out's Rian Johnson's scripting just as sharp on new TVNZ+ show

Poker Face is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

REVIEW: Having established his credentials as the master of the modern-day, cinematic Hollywood whodunit via Knives Out and Glass Onion, Rian Johnson now turns his attention to the small screen and a series of “howcatchems”.

Yes, in the 10-part Poker Face (now streaming on TVNZ+, with new episodes dropping each Friday morning) viewers find out the perpetrators of each “crime-of-the-week” fairly early on, the show’s true delights coming from watching how our seriously flawed, wildly eccentric, caustically acerbic, but keenly observant protagonist points the finger at the right person each time.

The secret of Charlie Cale’s (Natasha Lyonne, channelling the same mix of unpredictableness and wit that made Netflix’s Russian Doll such addictive viewing) crime-solving success?

An innate ability to tell if someone is intentionally lying. “Outside of poker, it’s actually less useful than you think,” she tells astounded casino boss Sterling Frost Jr. (Adrien Brody) in the show’s opening episode.

READ MORE:

* Cunk on Earth: Why this British mockumentary is Netflix's funniest show in ages

* After The Last of Us, what will be 2023's other must-see TV shows?

* Shrinking: Harrison Ford's still got it, but Ted Lasso duo can't recreate magic

* Extraordinary: Love Derry Girls? You're going to adore this new Disney+ series



Having only just discovered that she’s on his payroll, due to a run in with his father Sterling Sr. (Ron Perlman), he’s now keen to use her talents to try and relieve high-roller Kazimir Caine (Eddie Gorodetsky) of some of his wealth – and teach him a lesson about engaging in private games on their premises.

However, Charlie is somewhat preoccupied with the unexpected death of her co-worker and best mate Natalie Hill (Dascha Polanco).

Supplied Adrien Brody is the special guest star on the first episode of Poker Face.

While the authorities believe she was shot by her abusive husband Jerry (Michael Reagan), Charlie isn’t so sure – the crime scene and other evidence not quite stacking up for her.

Adding to those doubts is the behaviour of Sterling Jr. and his henchman Cliff Legrand (Benjamin Bratt), increasingly cagey about the events – involving Caine and an unexpected visit from an irate Jerry – that sent her home early from her shift – and apparently to her death.

Supplied Poker Face’s true delights coming from watching how our seriously flawed, wildly eccentric, caustically acerbic, but keenly observant protagonist points the finger at the right person each time.

From the opening titles to the soundtrack choices and witty apropos episode monikers that include Dead Man’s Hand, Exit Stage Death and The Night Shift, Poker Face really feels like a throwback to the detective shows from around half-a-century ago like Columbo and The Rockford Files – but with a contemporary spin.

Lyonne, with her distinctive cadence and timbre is the perfect modern-day Peter Falk update, Cale doing a terrific job of lulling those around her into underestimating her perceptive powers, before lowering the boom in spectacular, crowd-pleasing style.

After the casino-set opening, things get even better once she hits the road, encountering memorably oddball characters and problems to solve in one-horse and small towns a la The Littlest Hobo.

Supplied Natasha Lyonne is magnificent as Poker Face’s Charlie Cale.

In a masterstroke, Johnson has assembled a cadre of celebrities to fill each week’s roster. Episode 2 features The Menu and The Whale’s Hong Chau as a troubled trucker and Cheers’ John Ratzenberger (now looking more like his fellow barfly buddy – George Wendt’s Norm) as a cheery mechanic, while others set to feature include Chloe Sevigny, Judith Light, Ellen Barkin, Nick Nolte and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Johnson’s now trademark fractured narrative, which introduces Cale into each story by rewinding events part-way through, may take a little getting used to, but between that, cheeky references to films and TV shows like Pulp Fiction and Burn Notice and Lyonne’s brilliance, it won’t take long before you become hopelessly hooked.

Poker Face is now available to stream on TVNZ+. New episodes drop each Friday at 7am.