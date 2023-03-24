Netflix's Agent Elvis, Prime Video's Swarm among great shows to stream this weekend

AGENT ELVIS (NETFLIX)

Alright, Alright, Alright. Fans of adult animation may have just found their new jam in the form of a blood-soaked and boundary pushing fantasy about the King of Rock and Roll that has Matthew McConaughey on lead vocals.

If you’ve been missing Bojack Horseman or Archer, then this might just be the show for you. Co-created by one of the latter’s writers, Mike Arnold (as well as Elvis Presley’s wife Priscilla, who also voices her younger self), the 10-part show is an anarchic action-comedy that feels like a cross between Scooby-Doo, The A-Team and a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Brought to life with a style and swagger that extends to angular animation, comic-book style framing and copious late 1960s pop-culture references, Agent Elvis is not for the faint-hearted or easily offended. But as with Bruce Campbell’s “nursing home” Elvis two decades ago in Bubba Ho-Tep, there’s just something about seeing the Love Me Tender singer kicking ass and taking names that makes for compelling viewing.

Supplied Agent Elvis and Swarm are among the great shows available to stream this weekend.

THE CONSULTANT (PRIME VIDEO)

Christoph Waltz has portrayed some of the most memorably Machiavellian cinematic creations of the past 15 years.

Now he’s brought his special blend of measured malevolence to the small screen in the form of The Consultant’s Regus Patoff.

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Bentley Little., this eight-part series is a slick and slippery workplace thriller. Adapted by Servant’s Tony Basgallop, with at least the first episode directed by WandaVision and The Great helmer Matt Shakman, The Consultant feels like a dark mirror of Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest or a glitzier, but shallower take on Severance, as the employees of successful Los Angeles-based mobile gaming company CompWare struggle to adjust to sweeping changes brought about by the mysterious and eccentric Patoff.

READ MORE:

* Star Trek: Picard, Funny Woman, Rūrangi: Rising Lights among February's must-see TV

* After The Last of Us, what will be 2023's other must-see TV shows?



Supplied Daisy Jones & The Six is now available to stream on Prime Video.

DAISY JONES & THE SIX (PRIME VIDEO)

Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone and Timothy Olyphant are part of the impressive ensemble assembled for this 10-part musical-drama based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 best-selling novel.

In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members have finally agreed to reveal the truth.

Author Reid readily admits her narrative was inspired by the much-storied and scandal-ridden Fleetwood Mac and anyone familiar with their frictions and factions will easily be able to spot some similarities. But rather than its mirroring of the Go Your Own Way creators’ tempestuous dynamic, it’s the costuming, production design and acting that stands out.

THE GLORY (NETFLIX)

Originally debuting in the dying days of 2022, interest in this Korean drama has fired up again with the recent arrival of the second-half of its 16-episode run.

Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, Moon Dong-eun (The Grandmaster’s Song Hye-kyo) puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes.

Writing for AV Club, Quinci LeGardye described it as “can’t-miss-a-second plotting with can’t-look-away framing”, while San Francisco Chronicle’s Chris Vognar believed it was “visually arresting and carefully constructed”, before adding, “The Glory sharpens its central theme to a fine point, revelling in Moon Dong-eun’s manoeuvres the way a heist film might delineate the steps of a grand robbery”.

Netflix Part 2 of The Glory is now available to stream on Netflix.

RAIN DOGS (NEON)

Former Taskmaster UK contestant Daisy May Cooper headlines this eight-part British dramedy that’s billed as an unconventional love story between a working-class single mum, her young daughter and a privileged gay man.

“Rain Dogs has a naturalism that is eye-popping, bittersweet and sometimes tragic,” wrote The Age’s Craig Mathieson. “It reaches the depths of an unconventional friendship with defiant humour and finds the peaks equally have sombre drawbacks. This show floored me.”

THE RELUCTANT TRAVELER (APPLE TV+)

If you thought Richard Ayoade’s Travel Man was the least adventurous, or enthusiastic, globetrotting guide, just wait until see Eugene Levy in this eight-part series

Perhaps closer in style to being a not-quite-as-eccentric and far less curious Jeff Goldblum, the now 76-year-old, Canadian-born former Schitt’s Creek, American Pie and Best in Show star appears regularly pained as he schelps his across exotic lands as diverse as Italy, Japan, the Maldives, South Africa and Portugal.

Sure he might get to stay in some truly opulent surroundings and remarkable hotels, but, as he mock-morosely informs us “the catch is I’ve agreed to explore what lies outside – the world I’ve spent my whole life avoiding”.

Avuncular, self-deprecating and winningly low-key charming, Levy might well just become your new favourite guide to what the world has to offer.

AMAZON PRIME Swarm is now available to stream on Prime Video.

SWARM (PRIME VIDEO)

UnREAL’s Janine Nabers and Atlanta’s Donald Glover co-created this seven-part horror series about a young woman whose obsession with a pop-star (a character apparently inspired by Beyonce) takes a dark turn.

The show stars Judas and the Black Messiah’s Dominique Fishback, singer Chloe Bailey and Snowfall’s Damson Idris.

“The show [has] an ultra-modern, pitch-perfect Gen Z mood. Cinematically it is also at the cutting edge, experimenting with form and creatively pushing the boundaries of the genre,” wrote the London Evening Standard’s Emma Loffhagen, while CNN.com’s Brian Lowry believed that “the theme that the show tackles feels significant enough to deserve a hearing in this age where people form communities around Internet-connected passions, and Fishback is one of those performers who can keep you riveted without uttering a word”.

TED LASSO (APPLE TV+)

Now in its third – and possibly final – 12-part season, this Emmy Award-winning comedy has lost none of its shine, based on the initial evidence.

As a trans-Atlantic, fish-out-of-water comedy it is still aces, as a workplace sitcom it’s characters are compelling and nuanced and observations smart, while as a football drama, it certainly keeps you enthralled.

Much of the show’s charm comes from its surprising warmth and the homespun homilies of Jason Sudeikis’ perpetually upbeat eponymous Lasso. It’s hard not to raise a smile as he waxes lyrical on rugby (“What a game – it’s like American football and sumo wrestling gave birth to a baby with huge muscular thighs all caked in mud.”), or his own misconceptions about Britain (“When I first came here, I thought Yorkshire pudding was a fancy name for dogshit.”).

This remains feel-good fantasy football and one of the most delightful and consistently funny television comedies since Modern Family.