Prime Video's Consultant, Apple's Reluctant Traveler among great shows to stream this weekend

CLARKSON’S FARM (PRIME VIDEO)

He might be rightfully on borrowed time after suggesting a Game of Thrones-inspired punishment for a polarising British royal, but there’s no denying one of the UK’s favourite acerbic antediluvians still makes addictive television.

Seemingly a world away from Jeremy Clarkson’s usual Grand Tour-ing antics with James May and Richard Hammond, Clarkson’s Farm continues to delight in its second season, showcasing a softer side to the now 62-year-old, while still proving that he is just as irascible, irrepressible and irresponsible as ever.

As in the first series, many of the delights come from Clarkson’s bull-at-a-gate approach to farming and rollercoastering results. Between a costly moment of carelessness while driving a tractor and an ill-timed decision to change the tyres on that humongous Lamborghini R8, there are plenty of entertaining “cack-handed palavas” and opportunities for his youthful advisor Kaleb Cooper to colourfully berate him.

THE CONSULTANT (PRIME VIDEO)

Christoph Waltz has portrayed some of the most memorably Machiavellian cinematic creations of the past 15 years.

Now he’s brought his special blend of measured malevolence to the small screen in the form of The Consultant’s Regus Patoff.

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Bentley Little., this eight-part series is a slick and slippery workplace thriller. Adapted by Servant’s Tony Basgallop, with at least the first episode directed by WandaVision and The Great helmer Matt Shakman, The Consultant feels like a dark mirror of Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest or a glitzier, but shallower take on Severance, as the employees of successful Los Angeles-based mobile gaming company CompWare struggle to adjust to sweeping changes brought about by the mysterious and eccentric Patoff.

I HATE SUZIE TOO (NEON)

Billie Piper’s beleaguered Suzie Pickles is back.

Still picking up the pieces from the fallout of a cellphone hack which revealed intimate photos of her in a compromising position, the former teenage popstar-turned-television actor is attempting to “change the narrative”, while also negotiating her divorce from second-husband Cob (Daniel Ings).

Like the magnificent first series, this three-part follow-up is an inventive, fabulously told parody of celebrity and Piper’s own struggles earlier in her career. Reuniting with her Secret Diary of a Call Girl collaborator Lucy Prebble, she delivers a truly provocative and bravura performance which will shock those who remember her as Doctor Who’s Rose Tyler.

This is a blackly comedic drama filled with raw emotions, intimate scenes, frank observations and some clever use of vision and sound to draw you into the story.

NOT DEAD YET (DISNEY+)

Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez stars in this comedy about a broke and newly-single self-described disaster attempting to restart the life and career she left behind a decade ago. However, when she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – she starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

Based on Alexandra Potter’s 2020 novel Confessions of a Forty-Something F..k Up, the show’s guest-star line-up is scheduled to include Rhea Perlman, Ed Begley Jr. and Brittany Snow.

“It's an intriguing premise and, despite a few minor faults and foibles in its early execution, a worthy star vehicle for Rodriguez,” wrote AV Club’s Max Gao.

RED ROSE (NETFLIX)

Eight-part British horror about a group of teens whose friendships are infiltrated by a new app which threatens them with dangerous consequences if they don’t meet its demands. Could it be just an algorithm enticing them into the dark web? Or is it something far more supernatural?

“The series deserves applause for finding scares in a way that doesn't feel cheap, along with such confidence in its distinctly ordinary setting,” wrote The Times’ James Jackson.

THE RELUCTANT TRAVELER (APPLE TV+)

If you thought Richard Ayoade’s Travel Man was the least adventurous, or enthusiastic, globetrotting guide, just wait until see Eugene Levy in this eight-part series

Perhaps closer in style to being a not-quite-as-eccentric and far less curious Jeff Goldblum, the now 76-year-old, Canadian-born former Schitt’s Creek, American Pie and Best in Show star appears regularly pained as he schelps his across exotic lands as diverse as Italy, Japan, the Maldives, South Africa and Portugal.

Sure he might get to stay in some truly opulent surroundings and remarkable hotels, but, as he mock-morosely informs us “the catch is I’ve agreed to explore what lies outside – the world I’ve spent my whole life avoiding”.

Avuncular, self-deprecating and winningly low-key charming, Levy might well just become your new favourite guide to what the world has to offer.

THE SNOW GIRL (NETFLIX)

Six-part Spanish crime-drama based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Javier Castillo.

When a little girl goes missing during a 2010 parade in Málaga, young newspaper journalist Miren (Milena Smit) becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya Martin's parents find her. With the help of veteran reporter Eduardo (Jose Coronado), she launches an investigation that runs parallel to the police’s.

“A horrifying what-if scenario and a captivating bit of crime-thriller television,” wrote Ready Steady Cut’s Jonathon Wilson.

STAR TREK: PICARD (PRIME VIDEO)

The third-and-final 10-part season of this belated sequel to late-20th Century cult series Star Trek: The Next Generation sees Patrick Stewart’s retired Starfleet Admiral team up with his old USS Enterprise command crew to try and stave off the attentions of the mysterious Vadic (Amanda Plummer), who seems hell-bent on hunting them down.

Trekkers will note more than a few similarities to classic plots past, especially the beloved Wrath of Khan, Search for Spock and The Undiscovered Country ,as Picard comes face-to-face with a few demons that have haunted him for years.

There are twists and turns and space battles aplenty in the opening instalments, as well as that nice line in humour that’s always been a hallmark of the best of Trek. And while symbolism and sentiment never seems to be far away, with some solid special-effects and evocative, emotion-filled storytelling, Picard’s final frontier looks like a voyage sci-fi fans should definitely consider joining him and his mates on.