Disney's Kindred, Netflix's Women at War among the great shows available to stream this week

ALASKA DAILY (DISNEY+)

The Oscar-winning director and co-writer of Spotlight has returned to the newsroom – and he’s bought a two-time Academy Award-winning actor with him.

Like that true-life tale focused on The Boston Globe’s uncovering of a massive scandal involving the Catholic Church’s cover-up of child molestation, Tom McCarthy’s Alaska Daily is a testament to the power of investigative journalism and the importance of a newspaper in keeping a community informed and its leaders’ accountable.

Hilary Swank plays hard-nosed New York journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, who somewhat reluctantly has to seek a fresh start at an Anchorage newspaper after a scandal brings down her illustrious career in the Big Apple,

A kind of a cross between Sharp Objects and Northern Exposure, Alaska Daily benefits greatly from McCarthy’s ability to create colourful characters and give them something meaningful to say.

Supplied Kindred and Women at War are among the great shows available to stream this week.

THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS (THREENOW)

Despite a slightly manipulative, moody soundtrack, this four-part look back at the events before and after the night of August 31, 1997 offers compelling viewing for fans of true crime.

Juxtaposing the wild conspiracies being espoused in chat rooms in the immediate aftermath (the internet was still in its infancy then) of Princess Diana’s death – which were often being picked up by the British tabloids – with the measured recollections of the methodical work members of France’s Brigade Criminelle carried out, Diana Investigations not only allows viewers in on the twists and turns of the picture authorities were building up, but also the growing public hysteria for justice to be served and someone to take the blame.

READ MORE:

* Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams: TVNZ debuts Top Gear host's delightful new cricket reality series

* Star Trek: Picard, Funny Woman, Rūrangi: Rising Lights among February's must-see TV

* Poker Face: Knives Out's Rian Johnson's scripting just as sharp on new TVNZ+ show

* After The Last of Us, what will be 2023's other must-see TV shows?



Supplied Roisin Gallagher plays The Dry’s Shiv Sheridan.

THE DRY (TVNZ+)

Eight-part drama which follows the fortunes of the troubled Shiv Sheridan (Roisin Gallagher). After living it up in London, she’s returned home to Dublin, where she’ll have to navigate new relationships, family drama and her own questionable life choices, all while trying to stay sober.

The impressive cast also includes Ciaran Hinds and Siobhan Cullen.

“The Dry has a heart as dark and nourishing as a pint of Guinness. It sobered me right up, and I loved it,” wrote The Guardian’s Chitra Ramaswamy.

HAPPY VALLEY (TVNZ+)

The hotly anticipated third and final six-part season of this multi-Bafta award-winning drama sees Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) discover a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir.

That sparks a chain of events that leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) – the father of her grandson, and her daughter’s rapist.

“Lancashire’s marvellous performance aside, its excitements are so much richer and deeper than those of its nearest rivals -- it is a family/small town saga as much as it is a police procedural -- and I adore its sense of place,” wrote The New Statesman’s Rachel Cooke.

FX Kindred is now available to stream on Disney+.

KINDRED (DISNEY+)

Eight-part, sci-fi mini-series about aspiring writer Dana James (WeCrashed’s Mallori Johnson) who has just moved to Los Angeles to establish a life close to her only remaining family – an Aunt – when she finds herself transported back to a 19th Century plantation.

Based on the beloved 1979 novel by Octavia E. Butler.

“This gripping adaptation expands Butler's groundbreaking exploration of America's racist history into a profound puzzle-box thriller,” wrote Entertainment Weekly’s Kristen Baldwin.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN (PRIME VIDEO)

Much grittier and darker than his wildly popular Yellowstone, this feels more like Taylor Sheridan’s big-screen stories like Wind River – and in particular – Sicario. There’s also a sense of trying to evoke something akin to David Simon’s The Wire, with its focus on the interactions between those on either side of the law, but its more melodramatic moments mean it sometimes feels closer to Prison Break, or any one of Dick Wolf’s long-running police procedurals.

What there’s no debate about, is that Mayor offers a terrific showcase for the often under-rated Jeremy Renner. Nearly lost to us after a recent mishap involving his snowplough, the 52-year-old is simply superb as the under-fire elected official Mike McLusky.

It’s a role that offers him a chance to show his softer side, as well as the hard-nosed broodiness that has been his trademark in movies like The Hurt Locker and American Hustle, not to mention his recurring role as Clint “Hawkeye” Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Supplied Jeremy Renner is the Mayor of Kingstown.

SHRINKING (APPLE TV+)

Jason Segel joins forces with Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and one of that show’s stars Brett Goldstein for this 10-part comedy about a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks.

Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives – including his own. The cast also includes Christa Miller, Jessica Williams and Harrison Ford.

Closer in style to late-noughties/early 2010s dramedies like Californication, Nurse Jackie or The Big C than Lasso, how much you enjoy the show will really depend on your love/tolerance for the hapless hero/slapstick comedy stylings of former Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Five-Year Engagement and The Muppets star Segel.

WOMEN AT WAR (NETFLIX)

Eight-part French drama set during World War I. It’s 1914 and the destinies of four women intersect: Marguerite, a mysterious Parisian prostitute; Caroline, propelled to the head of the family factory; Agnes, Mother Superior of a requisitioned convent; and Suzanne, a feminist nurse.

“It isn’t exactly War and Peace, though it may be a bit Les Misérables, but Women at War is a comfortably bingeable watch, and has its sinews stiffened by all-round strong performances from its excellent female cast,” wrote The Arts Desk’s Adam Sweeting.