Neon's A Town Called Malice, Netflix's Wellmania among the great shows available to stream this week

CHEAT (NETFLIX)

Growing tired of The Chase? This might just be the addictive new UK quiz show you’ve been looking for.

Hosted by former EastEnders’ star Danny Dyer and British comedian Ellie Taylor, Cheat is likely to become this generation’s The Weakest Link, thanks to an emphasis on skullduggery and subversive gameplay.

Billed by Dyer himself as “the ultimate battle of brains, blagging and bare-faced lying”, this is a series where having a good poker face is just as important as boasting wide general knowledge.

READ MORE:

* Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams: TVNZ debuts Top Gear host's delightful new cricket reality series

* Star Trek: Picard, Funny Woman, Rūrangi: Rising Lights among February's must-see TV

* Poker Face: Knives Out's Rian Johnson's scripting just as sharp on new TVNZ+ show

* After The Last of Us, what will be 2023's other must-see TV shows?



Apart from Dyer’s increasingly awful attempts at Dad jokes and berating the participants – and Taylor’s quick wit – much of the joy of Cheat comes from the differing approaches the players have and how quickly you can work out just how much of a wrong’un they are.

EXTRAPOLATIONS (APPLE TV+)

The brainchild of the screenwriter who give the world the frighteningly prescient pandemic movie Contagion – Scott Z Burns – comes a new climate change anthology series that will not only evoke memories of Russell T Davies’ unnerving 2019 UK dystopian masterpiece Years and Years, but is also likely to leave you fearing for our planet’s future.

If this eight-part series is designed as much as a clarion call as pure engrossing entertainment, then it is a roaring success – this will leave you bothered and bewildered about what’s in store, unless we take action to mitigate the human contribution towards global warning – now.

Apart from striking visuals, haunting visions and a sharp, vital, scientifically sure-footed and hot-button, evolving narrative (every episode – bar one – is set in a different year between 2037 and 2070), it also boasts what is surely one of the most impressive ensembles in television history.

A Town Called Malice and Wellmania are among the great shows available to stream this week.

LUCKY HANK (TVNZ+)

Any concerns Bob Odenkirk might have trouble leaving Saul Goodman behind are surely wiped away by witnessing the first episode of his new show.

The eight-part dramedy sees the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star play the troubled Railton College English Professor William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr. It’s a role that allows the now 60-year-old actor a chance to showcase his penchant for physical comedy, as well as innate timing, as his department head battles bureaucracy, belligerent students and his own self-destructive tendencies.

SUPPLIED Lucky Hank is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

Based on Richard Russo’s 1997 novel Straight Man, Lucky Hank finds that rare sweet spot between outrageous comedy and relatable human drama. It’s a combination and balance few American shows –Six Feet Under, Parenthood or The Big C are some of the rare examples – manage to achieve.

A kind of mash-up of 2000’s Wonder Boys, 1994 Paul Newman-starrer Nobody’s Fool (which was based on an earlier Russo novel) and Netflix’s recent The Chair, Lucky Hank is looking like an absorbing Autumn addiction that might just have Odenkirk troubling the Emmy voters once again.

PERRY MASON (NEON)

From a bravura opening tracking shot set on a riverboat casino to the fabulously atmospheric cinematography, production design and gorgeous costuming, the second season of this 1930s-set take on Erle Stanley Gardner’s beloved character cements the show’s reputation as one of the most memorably stylish period dramas of recent times.

New showrunners Jack Amiel and Michael Begler (The Knick) have crafted intriguing and gripping new dilemmas for Matthew Rhys’ private detective-turned-lawyer to tackle, while adding the likes of Fantastic Beasts’ Katherine Waterston, Succession’s Hope Davis and Sound of Metal’s Paul Raci to an already terrific ensemble.

However, this is still very much Rhys’ show and he continues to impress in a way that – if there’s any justice – should see him at least repeat his Emmy nomination from 2021.

HBO Season 2 of Perry Mason is now available to stream on Neon.

SHADOW AND BONE (NETFLIX)

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s beloved series of fantasy books, this series is set in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Jesse Mei Li) unleashes an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free.

Now in its sophomore season, we rejoin the action with Alina on the run – and plagued by nightmares.

“This season is supersized: more characters, more settings, more plot, more danger – and more fighting,” wrote AV Club’s Sarah Shaffi, while The Daily Beast’s Laura Bradley thought that it “rewards those who take the time to find their footing with a high fantasy adventure for the ages”.

A TOWN CALLED MALICE (NEON)

A lurid, flavourful, somewhat fruity cocktail of crime-thriller and familial drama, this series is not exactly subtle.

Wearing its rather garish 1980s setting on its sleeve, other sometimes scary costuming (a powder blue Ellesse tracksuit anyone?) and most notably on its soundtrack (expect wall-to-wall period bangers – from Foreigner to Frankie Goes to Hollywood – many of them whose lyrics, thematically, are more than a little on the nose), creator Nick Love’s (Bulletproof, 2012’s big screen adaptation of The Sweeney) eight-part tale might have pretentious of being the next Animal Kingdom, Sexy Beast or Gangs of London, but it’s best enjoyed as a Guy Ritchie-style caper.

Less a pastel-coloured, Thatcher-era Peaky Blinders than a Neon-soaked, darker take on Only Fools and Horses, or the second-season of Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Malice might be a little too flippant for some crime-drama fans, but it offers fast-paced, albeit violent, fun, particularly for those of a certain vintage.

Disney+ UnPrisoned is now available to stream on Disney+

UNPRISONED (DISNEY+)

Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo headline this eight-part comedy about a therapist and single-mom whose life is turned “right-side-up” when her father gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

“Inspired by the life of TV writer and relationship author Tracy McMillan, UnPrisoned is a welcome showcase for Delroy Lindo and a touching family comedy about the generational cost of mass incarceration,” wrote Entertainment Weekly’s Kristen Baldwin, while Chicago Tribune’s Nina Metz thought, “the real revelation here is Washington, who is looser than ever...It’s a performance that’s just this side of screwball – and it makes me want to see what Washington could do with a role that’s full-on comedic.”

WELLMANIA (NETFLIX)

Best known for her Instagram celebrity parodies and stand-up shows, Celeste Barber is highly likely to win over a new army of fans with her hugely entertaining Netflix series debut.

The Australian actor and author, whose main previous scripted small-screen experience was playing Barbara on the short-lived mums-group comedy The Letdown, delivers a compelling – if no doubt, polarising turn – as the main protagonist of the eight-part dramedy.

It’s a role that very much plays to her physical comedy and pithy humour strengths, as her Olivia Healy lurches from one catastrophe, crisis, or cranky observation to another.

It helps hugely that Wellmania has a crisp script filled with plenty of opportunities for zingers, pratfalls and Barber posing rather ungainly in various states of undress, skilfully crafted by The Family Law’s Benjamin Law and author Bridget Delaney (whose 2017 novel, subtitled Misadventures in the Search for Wellness was the show’s inspiration) – as well as a trio of other writers.