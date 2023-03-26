TVNZ+'s Lucky Hank, Netflix's Shadow and Bone among the great shows available to stream this week

CHEAT (NETFLIX)

Growing tired of The Chase? This might just be the addictive new UK quiz show you’ve been looking for.

Hosted by former EastEnders’ star Danny Dyer and British comedian Ellie Taylor, Cheat is likely to become this generation’s The Weakest Link, thanks to an emphasis on skullduggery and subversive gameplay.

Billed by Dyer himself as “the ultimate battle of brains, blagging and bare-faced lying”, this is a series where having a good poker face is just as important as boasting wide general knowledge.

Apart from Dyer’s increasingly awful attempts at Dad jokes and berating the participants – and Taylor’s quick wit – much of the joy of Cheat comes from the differing approaches the players have and how quickly you can work out just how much of a wrong’un they are.

Supplied Lucky Hank and the second season of Shadow and Bone are among the great shows available to stream this week.

EXTRAPOLATIONS (APPLE TV+)

The brainchild of the screenwriter who give the world the frighteningly prescient pandemic movie Contagion – Scott Z. Burns – comes a new climate change anthology series that will not only evoke memories of Russell T. Davies’ unnerving 2019 UK dystopian masterpiece Years and Years, but is also likely to leave you fearing for our planet’s future.

If this eight-part series is designed as much as a clarion call as pure engrossing entertainment, then it is a roaring success – this will leave you bothered and bewildered about what’s in store, unless we take action to mitigate the human contribution towards global warning – now.

Apart from striking visuals, haunting visions and a sharp, vital, scientifically sure-footed and hot-button, evolving narrative (every episode – bar one – is set in a different year between 2037 and 2070), it also boasts what is surely one of the most impressive ensembles in television history.

READ MORE:

* Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams: TVNZ debuts Top Gear host's delightful new cricket reality series

* Star Trek: Picard, Funny Woman, Rūrangi: Rising Lights among February's must-see TV

* Poker Face: Knives Out's Rian Johnson's scripting just as sharp on new TVNZ+ show

* After The Last of Us, what will be 2023's other must-see TV shows?



Paramount The Flatshare is now streaming on TVNZ+.

THE FLATSHARE (TVNZ+)

Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay and The Great’s Anthony Welsh team up for this six-part rom-com based on the best-selling 2019 book by Beth O’Leary.

Cash-strapped 20-somethings Tiffany and Leon’s unique bed-sharing arrangement sees her have the space on weeknights and weekends, while he sleeps there weekdays. They’ve never met and – if their plans works – they never will. However, in leaving notes for one another, they find themselves drawn into each other’s messy life.

“Charming and tightly written -- knowing, but never snarky,” wrote The Independent’s Isobel Lewis.

LUCKY HANK (TVNZ+)

Any concerns Bob Odenkirk might have trouble leaving Saul Goodman behind are surely wiped away by witnessing the first episode of his new show.

The eight-part dramedy sees the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star play the troubled Railton College English Professor William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr. It’s a role that allows the now 60-year-old actor a chance to showcase his penchant for physical comedy, as well as innate timing, as his department head battles bureaucracy, belligerent students and his own self-destructive tendencies.

Based on Richard Russo’s 1997 novel Straight Man, Lucky Hank finds that rare sweet spot between outrageous comedy and relatable human drama. It’s a combination and balance few American shows –Six Feet Under, Parenthood or The Big C are some of the rare examples – manage to achieve.

A kind of mash-up of 2000’s Wonder Boys, 1994 Paul Newman-starrer Nobody’s Fool (which was based on an earlier Russo novel) and Netflix’s recent The Chair, Lucky Hank is looking like an absorbing Autumn addiction that might just have Odenkirk troubling the Emmy voters once again.

SUPPLIED Lucky Hank is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

PERRY MASON (NEON)

From a bravura opening tracking shot set on a riverboat casino to the fabulously atmospheric cinematography, production design and gorgeous costuming, the second season of this 1930s-set take on Erle Stanley Gardner’s beloved character cements the show’s reputation as one of the most memorably stylish period dramas of recent times.

New showrunners Jack Amiel and Michael Begler (The Knick) have crafted intriguing and gripping new dilemmas for Matthew Rhys’ private detective-turned-lawyer to tackle, while adding the likes of Fantastic Beasts’ Katherine Waterston, Succession’s Hope Davis and Sound of Metal’s Paul Raci to an already terrific ensemble.

However, this is still very much Rhys’ show and he continues to impress in a way that – if there’s any justice – should see him at least repeat his Emmy nomination from 2021.

PLANET SEX WITH CARA DELEVINGNE (THREE NOW)

Don’t know your asexuality from your pansexuality? Think a Spectrum is a British computer from the 1980s? Struggling to comprehend “the rainbow” when it’s already developed into “a cornucopia of colours”?

Then this might just be the entertainingly enlightening show for you. It sees the British model turned actor (Tulip Fever, Carnival Row) take a deep dive into the increasingly dizzying and diverse world of self-identity, sexual orientation and pleasure-seeking.

While fully admitting to being a “privileged western white woman”, the vivacious and delightfully self-deprecating Delevingne firmly believes that stardom has helped contribute to her own sex life, relationships and even gender identification being “all a bit of a hot mess”. However, while she also opens up about feeling abnormal and dark thoughts earlier in her life, Planet Sex is not dominated by self-confessional navel-gazing.

Instead, it’s a handy primer on the difference between gender and sexual orientation (the first is “how you feel inside”, the second “who you fancy”) and a journey of discovery that aims to ask questions like: Is monogamy dead? What makes us hot – or not? And how can we get our hands on more orgasms?

HULU Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne is now available to stream on ThreeNow.

SHADOW AND BONE (NETFLIX)

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s beloved series of fantasy books, this series is set in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Jesse Mei Li) unleashes an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free.

Now in its sophomore season, we rejoin the action with Alina on the run – and plagued by nightmares.

“This season is supersized: more characters, more settings, more plot, more danger – and more fighting,” wrote AV Club’s Sarah Shaffi, while The Daily Beast’s Laura Bradley thought that it “rewards those who take the time to find their footing with a high fantasy adventure for the ages”.

UNPRISONED (DISNEY+)

Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo headline this eight-part comedy about a therapist and single-mom whose life is turned “right-side-up” when her father gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

“Inspired by the life of TV writer and relationship author Tracy McMillan, UnPrisoned is a welcome showcase for Delroy Lindo and a touching family comedy about the generational cost of mass incarceration,” wrote Entertainment Weekly’s Kristen Baldwin, while Chicago Tribune’s Nina Metz thought, “the real revelation here is Washington, who is looser than ever...It’s a performance that’s just this side of screwball – and it makes me want to see what Washington could do with a role that’s full-on comedic.”