TVNZ's The Flatshare, ThreeNow's Planet Sex among the great shows available to stream this week

THE FLATSHARE (TVNZ+)

Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay and The Great’s Anthony Welsh team up for this six-part rom-com based on the best-selling 2019 book by Beth O’Leary.

Cash-strapped 20-somethings Tiffany and Leon’s unique bed-sharing arrangement sees her have the space on weeknights and weekends, while he sleeps there weekdays. They’ve never met and – if their plans works – they never will. However, in leaving notes for one another, they find themselves drawn into each other’s messy life.

“Charming and tightly written -- knowing, but never snarky,” wrote The Independent’s Isobel Lewis.

FREDDIE FLINTOFF’S FIELD OF DREAMS (TVNZ+)

This three-part, 2022 BBC series follows the former England all-rounder, current Top Gear host and pedalo enthusiast, as he attempts to create a team out of a group of eclectic teens from his Lancashire hometown of Preston.

Reminiscent of Jamie Oliver’s televised attempts to introduce cooking as a career to disadvantaged youths – in both the UK and Australia – back in the early noughties, Field of Dreams is an entertaining and absorbing watch, thanks to Flintoff’s easy charisma and self-effacing humour and the young “characters” the producers have unearthed.

Part of the joy comes from the youngsters’ pithy remarks towards and disregard for England’s national treasure Flintoff. Impressed far more by his wife Rachel’s “fitness” than his MBE, when not pointing out that his posh-bashing is a bit rich coming from a man who owns a Ferrari (“I’m really enjoying being coached by a millionaire,” one cheekily japes), they’re horrified at the proposed show’s synopses describing them as “underprivileged kids”.

FUNNY WOMAN (NEON)

Gemma Arterton headlines this six-part adaptation of Nick Hornby’s 1960s-set 2014 novel Funny Girl. She plays Barbara Parker, a Blackpool beauty queen who decides that her true passion lies in comedy. Inspired by her idol Lucille Ball, she’s determined to make it as a sitcom star.

Arterton is a charismatic and compelling presence here, able to segue seamlessly between the tale’s lighter and darker moments with ease. Like her character, she has an ability to channel a number of voices (Barbara’s talent is inspired by constant listening to radio plays with her father since a very young age) and boasts terrific comedic timing. But she also doesn’t shy away from the moments of doubt, harrowing setbacks and traumatic encounters that (mostly) men put in her way.

The impressive ensemble also includes David Threlfall, Morwenna Banks, Tom Bateman and Rupert Everett.

THE LAW ACCORDING TO LIDIA POET (NETFLIX)

Inspired by Italy’s first female lawyer, this gripping six-part period drama sees Lidia Poët (Matilda De Angelis) investigating murders while fighting to for her rightful place in the legal profession. Cases include the death of a ballerina, an anarchist accused of murder, a séance that goes awry at a wild party and a man who confesses to patricide in Poët’s own childhood home.

“It’s more or less a classic mystery, set in the late 19th century to satisfy fans of sexy costume dramas. But it’s buoyed by the radiant presence of De Angelis,” wrote Decider’s Joel Kelly.

KINDRED (DISNEY+)

Eight-part, sci-fi mini-series about aspiring writer Dana James (WeCrashed’s Mallori Johnson) who has just moved to Los Angeles to establish a life close to her only remaining family – an Aunt – when she finds herself transported back to a 19th Century plantation.

Based on the beloved 1979 novel by Octavia E. Butler.

“This gripping adaptation expands Butler's groundbreaking exploration of America's racist history into a profound puzzle-box thriller,” wrote Entertainment Weekly’s Kristen Baldwin.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN (PRIME VIDEO)

Much grittier and darker than his wildly popular Yellowstone, this feels more like Taylor Sheridan’s big-screen stories like Wind River – and in particular – Sicario. There’s also a sense of trying to evoke something akin to David Simon’s The Wire, with its focus on the interactions between those on either side of the law, but its more melodramatic moments mean it sometimes feels closer to Prison Break, or any one of Dick Wolf’s long-running police procedurals.

What there’s no debate about, is that Mayor offers a terrific showcase for the often under-rated Jeremy Renner. Nearly lost to us after a recent mishap involving his snowplough, the 52-year-old is simply superb as the under-fire elected official Mike McLusky.

It’s a role that offers him a chance to show his softer side, as well as the hard-nosed broodiness that has been his trademark in movies like The Hurt Locker and American Hustle, not to mention his recurring role as Clint “Hawkeye” Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

MILA IN THE MULTIVERSE (DISNEY+)

No, it’s not the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but rather an eight-part Brazilian sci-fi series about 16-year-old Mila (Laura Luz), who, on her birthday, gains the power to travel back and forth between different parallel universes.

While she initially attempts to use it to locate her long-missing mother Elis (Malu Mader), Mila soon discovers there are plenty of dangers lying in wait.

“A fun show for preteens and teens that parents can watch, as well, especially if they want to relive some of the sci-fi shows from when they were kids,” wrote Decider’s Joel Keller.

PLANET SEX WITH CARA DELEVINGNE (THREE NOW)

Don’t know your asexuality from your pansexuality? Think a Spectrum is a British computer from the 1980s? Struggling to comprehend “the rainbow” when it’s already developed into “a cornucopia of colours”?

Then this might just be the entertainingly enlightening show for you. It sees the British model turned actor (Tulip Fever, Carnival Row) take a deep dive into the increasingly dizzying and diverse world of self-identity, sexual orientation and pleasure-seeking.

While fully admitting to being a “privileged western white woman”, the vivacious and delightfully self-deprecating Delevingne firmly believes that stardom has helped contribute to her own sex life, relationships and even gender identification being “all a bit of a hot mess”. However, while she also opens up about feeling abnormal and dark thoughts earlier in her life, Planet Sex is not dominated by self-confessional navel-gazing.

Instread, it’s a handy primer on the difference between gender and sexual orientation (the first is “how you feel inside”, the second “who you fancy”) and a journey of discovery that aims to ask questions like: Is monogamy dead? What makes us hot – or not? And how can we get our hands on more orgasms?