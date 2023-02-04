The Bounty Hunter: Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler have zero chemistry in lame rom-com

The Bounty Hunter is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Bounty Hunter (13+, 110mins) Directed by Andy Tennant **

Despite claiming to enjoy his newfound freedom, Milo Boyd's (Gerard Butler) life has been on a downward spiral since wife Nicole (Jennifer Aniston) left him.

Constant gambling and drinking led to a neglect of duty charge ending his promising police career, so now he's reduced to being a bounty hunter – tracking and bringing in criminals and assorted low-lifes who have skipped bail.

Usually, it's petty thieves and drug dealers, but his latest quarry is something different – and brings a smile to his face.

READ MORE:

* Little Man: One of the worst comedies of the noughties comes to Netflix

* Poker Face: Knives Out's Rian Johnson's scripting just as sharp on new TVNZ+ show

* Cunk on Earth: Why this British mockumentary is Netflix's funniest show in ages

* Shrinking: Harrison Ford's still got it, but Ted Lasso duo can't recreate magic



Nicole, a journalist, has been charged with assaulting a police officer – and after skipping her court appearance to chase a story – now finds herself in the judicial system and Milo's sights.

However, her investigations into an apparent suicide and his gambling debts mean they both find themselves attracting additional pursuers.

Supplied The Bounty Hunter is a movie dragged down by obvious plotting, one-dimensional characters who do stupid things and a grating, incessant song-studded soundtrack

Like romantic-comedy specialist Andy Tennant's previous film Fools Gold, this 2010 tale is a disappointing, half-baked hybrid of humour and action.

It takes a very broad definition of the word comedy, rather than being a high-spirited battle of the sexes.

Overtanned former Friend Aniston is one of the least-convincing journalists in cinematic history (and she looks like she needs glasses the way she squints at the computer), while Butler struggles to suppress his natural brogue (and tendency to take his shirt off) and looks pained throughout.

To be fair, Tennant does show some skills, coming up with some clever match shots and other moments of visual flair, however they are high points in a movie dragged down by obvious plotting (involving incompetent bad guys driving black SUVs, golf cart mishaps and crooked cops), one-dimensional characters who do stupid things and a grating, incessant song-studded soundtrack.

Suppplied Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston teamed up for The Bounty Hunter.

Unsure if it wants to be (what-was-considered then) a modern relationship comedy like What Happens in Vegas or The Break-Up, or an action-comedy like Get Smart or Mr and Mrs Smith, Hunter feels like a throwback to two other unsuccessful stabs at melding genres from the early 1990s.

They were Mel Gibson and Goldie Hawn's Bird on a Wire and Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte's I Love Trouble, neither of which are remembered as being their participants' finest moments.

The Bounty Hunter is now streaming on Netflix.