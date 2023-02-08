How I Met Your Father: Disney+'s sitcom spin-off has all the right ingredients

Season 2 of How I Met Your Father is now available to stream on Disney+.

How I Met Your Father

In my younger years, I was huge fan of the original version of this show – How I Met Your Mother – which is basically the same concept, but with a different gender.

This show is centred around a 20- to 30-something friend group who seem to have enough disposable income to go out and drink every night.

They’re looking for the thing everyone wants, love, and they’re going to go to great lengths to find it.

Because I was such a fan of the original, I was keen to get into the spin-off, especially since the one and only Hillary Duff would be playing the starring role.

Supplied If you’re looking for something light that you just want to switch on to switch off, then How I Met Your Father could be the perfect series for you.

Nothing is ever going to live up to what came became before it, but this show has all the right ingredients – a young friend group, New York, love and humour – all delivered with quite a lot of American-esque cringe.

If you’re looking for something light that you just want to switch on to switch off, this series – which is now in its second season – is for you.

READ MORE:

* Charles Kimbrough, Murphy Brown actor with prim persona, dies at 86

* Titanic at 25: Was James Cameron's blockbuster cinema's last great epic?

* Star Trek: Picard, Funny Woman, Rūrangi: Rising Lights among February's must-see TV

* Hilary Duff reveals what really led to demise of Lizzie McGuire revival



Retrograde is now available to stream on Disney+.

Retrograde

If you’ve lived through the spawning of the TikTok age over the last three-ish years, you probably (like myself) equate the word “Retrograde” with a dance that made teenage girls famous, or something the moon does every so often and somehow makes you grumpy.

However, this documentary is far from any of that, instead telling the story of the American troops’ final nine months (2019-2020) in Afghanistan, where they had been fighting for 20 years.

This story is told from multiple perspectives, from one of the last units of American soldiers deployed to the warzone, to Sami Sadat – a young Afghan general – and the Afghan public, who are desperately trying to flee before the Taliban takes over their country – and their lives.

Viewers get access to aspects of the conflict they will never have seen before, whether it be control rooms, or intimate details of what happened when America left Afghanistan behind.

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter is now available to stream on Disney+.

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter

Norman Lear is one of the greatest storytellers of the 20th and 21st centuries, creating a wide range of successful sitcoms, including iconic shows like The Jeffersons and All in The Family.

In July 2022, Lear turned the big 100, and his legacy has been honoured in the form of a musical special, with a sprinkling of celebrity guests and dazzling performances, including the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Kirsten Bell, Amy Poehler and George Clooney – just to name a few.

This 90-minute special is a feel-good, sometimes laugh-out-loud watch, as creatives from all walks of life show how Lear has inspired and helped them form their own careers – while poking a little fun at the 100-year-old Hollywood legend.

Empire Records is now available to stream on Disney+.

Empire Records

This 1995 film may be old (the same age as me, in fact) but it is still a cult classic, launching the careers of a large chunk of the main cast, including Liv Tyler and Renee Zellweger.

Empire Records tells the story of a group of record store employees, who happen to accidentally find out that their workplace, which is independently owned, is about to be sold off to a massive national record store chain.

The employee, Lucas, played by Rory Cochrane, who happened upon this secret, has the not-too-smart idea of taking the day’s earnings – and trying to quadruple it at a casino – but instead blows the lot.

Lucas confesses what he did to his colleagues the next day and through a series of unfortunate events, the young staff desperately try to make the money back – and save their store – before their boss finds out.