Clarkson's Farm: Love him or hate him, latest series proves Jeremy's still not past his Prime

REVIEW: He might be rightfully on borrowed time after suggesting a Game of Thrones-inspired punishment for a polarising British royal, but there’s no denying one of the UK’s favourite acerbic antediluvians still makes addictive television.

Jeremy Clarkson’s Grand Tours with old mates Richard Hammond and James May are arguably running on fumes, as they increasingly dice with death and seem more focused on pranking each other than actually driving anywhere.

But Clarkson’s Farm (the second season of which begins streaming worldwide on Friday, February 10 on Prime Video) continues to delight, showcasing a softer side to the now 62-year-old, while still proving that he is just as irascible, irrepressible and irresponsible as ever.

READ MORE:

* Jeremy Clarkson's most controversial television moments

* Jeremy Clarkson likely to lose deal with Amazon Prime Video following Meghan Markle backlash

* Carnage a Trois: Could this French farce be the final straw for Grand Tour fans?

* Rookie efforts see Jeremy Clarkson win big farming award

* Clarkson's Farm: Sheep bring Amazon's Tour king down to earth in Grand new show



2021’s first edition was something of a revelation. What could have been just a different setting for him to unleash his now trademark boorish insolence, incompetence and indifference to others, instead offered up a Clarkson who could be insightful – and just occasionally – introspective.

Underneath all the show pony posturing, it was clear he had a real affinity for his 1000-acre Chipping Norton haven and not only felt it in his wallet when things didn’t go according to plan (incredibly, it made you believe an enfant terrible and agent provocateur could cry).

Now, after a lengthy 18-month wait, we’re back on Clarkson’s Farm for the first of what is apparently two more eight-episode installments before Amazon and their “controversy-prone” star part ways.

Supplied As in the first series, many of the delights contained within the second season of Clarkson’s Farm come from the eponymous British broadcaster’s bull-at-a-gate approach to farming.

It’s July 2021 – 12 months after the cameras were last at Diddly Squat – and there have been a few changes. The “ruinously expensive” sheep are now managed by a “real farmer” who Clarkson “shares the losses with”, millions more bees call the property home and durum wheat has been added to the crops.

One side effect of the show has been the success of the farm shop, something that has caused a degree of angst for both its owner – and locals. “I just didn’t think it through,” Clarkson admits, as he is forced to sacrifice two acres of his wheat to create a car park to deal with the ongoing demand.

However, a bigger headache looms. Brexit means the imminent loss of EU grants and subsidies for farmers. With promises from Boris’ government to make up any shortfall looking hollow, Clarkson decides to take matters into his own hands – and buy some cows.

His ultimate plan? Turn the lambing barn into a restaurant that will exclusively serve Diddly Squat-grown and produced ingredients. There’s just a few hurdles to overcome first.

Supplied Jeremy Clarkson faces plenty of headaches on the second season of Clarkson’s Farm.

As well as ensuring adequate fencing and keeping his new bonny bovines away from the protected TB-carrying badgers, there’s also the small matter of getting planning permission from the local council – and that means winning over the locals, already irate at his recent activities and behaviour.

As in the first series, many of the delights come from Clarkson’s bull-at-a-gate approach to farming and rollercoastering results. Between a costly moment of carelessness while driving a tractor and an ill-timed decision to change the tyres on that humongous Lamborghini R8, there are plenty of entertaining “cack-handed palavas” and opportunities for his youthful advisor Kaleb Cooper to colourfully berate him.

Supplied There are plenty of entertaining Jeremy Clarkson-created “cack-handed palavas” and opportunities for his youthful advisor Kaleb Cooper to colourfully berate him in the new series of Clarkson’s Farm.

With his howls of exasperation, barely contained frustrations and confessions that he’s never had a curry (or travelled very far from his home village), Cooper is the continuing standout of a magnificent supporting cast that includes Clarkson’s long-suffering, but razor-sharp girlfriend Lisa Hogan, land agent and “voice of reason” Charlie Ireland and a pair of local brothers who most definitely should come with subtitles.

Throw in some adroitly and humorously chosen classic soundtrack cuts (featuring everyone from The Who to Simon and Garfunkel) and, love him or hate him, you can’t help but be captivated by Clarkson’s attempts to transform his farm into something that’s both profitable and sustainable.

Season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm begins streaming on Prime Video on February 10.