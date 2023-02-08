One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest: Netflix arrival shows this classic hasn't aged well

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is now streaming on Netflix.

One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

Every so often Netflix surprises me, by suddenly throwing a genuinely legendary film onto the front page – and making me scrabble around trying to work out if this is a new acquisition for the streamer, or whether its just something my increasingly sprained version of the algorithm has decided to dredge up from the archives.

So when One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest turned up this week I was curious – and then quietly delighted that this undisputed masterpiece had made it to a place where a new generation might watch it.

And yet, I'm not even sure I could recommend One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest anymore. Watching it again, it's a film that still works wonderfully as an historical artefact. But as an entertainment, not so much.

Supplied Jack Nicholson won an Academy Award for his performance as Randle McMurphy in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Cuckoo's Nest stars Jack Nicholson as a prisoner who has wangled his way into a psychiatric hospital, believing it will be an easier life than prison. He quickly starts to butt heads with the sadistic and tyrannical Nurse Mildred Ratched.

Nicholson lays down some of the foundations of his career here. Along with Five Easy Pieces, The Last Detail and Chinatown, Nicholson's Academy Award-winning work in Cuckoo's Nest is legendary. Even seen today, Nicholson is extraordinary, a twitching, attention-hogging narcissist who believes he is destined to be in charge of every situation in which he finds himself.

The problem with Cuckoo's Nest is that director Milos Forman and everyone involved are determined to cast Nicholson's Randle McMurphy as some sort of misunderstood American maverick, when he is nothing like as relatable and sympathetic today as he might have been 48 years ago.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is a startlingly well-made and well-written film. But it also plays like a misanthropic apology for a man convicted of statutory rape, to play the hero in front of his friends. There was a layer of self-aware social satire in Ken Kesey's source novel, that the screenplay for the film chooses to ignore – or rewrite.

A very young Danny DeVito, Christopher Lloyd and Brad Dourif all appear in great supporting roles.

One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest is still a "great" film. But anyone writing anything similar today would be asked exactly where they have been for the last three or four decades.

True Spirit is now streaming on Netflix.

True Spirit

The true story of Jessica Watson, who sailed solo around the world at the age of 16, was always going to yield a pretty good film. Watson published a memoir – True Spirit – and a documentary, narrated by Sir Richard Branson, who seems like an odd choice, is also available.

True Spirit is a very decent thrash at bringing the story to life. Ex-Home and Away star Teagan Croft is fine as Watson. She's convincing, playing a character maybe not too different in outlook and upbringing to herself. While Anna Paquin is equally fine as Watson's mum and Cliff Curtis dials in some nice moments as Watson's main cheerleader and project manager.

True Spirit is a fine YA drama. It sticks pretty close to the accepted facts and doesn't shy away from some of the controversy that preceded and followed Watson's journey. It's a decent film of an exceptionally inspiring event. Recommended.

WarnerBros Those Who Wish Me Dead begins streaming on Netflix from Saturday, February 11.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Angeline Jolie stars as a forest fire-fighter – and somehow that works just fine. The story is the old one about the kid who is hiding from the baddies who have murdered his parents, stumbling across the heroic loner who will save him, kill the villains, put the world to rights and atone for some sins of the past.

Jolie is the damaged hero here, living in exile at a fire-spotting tower somewhere in Montana, wrestling with the memory of having caused the deaths of her buddies, back when she was the leader of a crew of smoke-jumpers.

Elsewhere, a pair of assassins are murdering anyone who could testify in an upcoming trial, including the dad of young Connor (Finn Little), now running for his life through the forest and straight into the orbit of Jolie's “Hannah Faber”.

For Jolie's commitment to the lead and the excellence of the support cast – Aidan Gillen and Nicolas Hoult are believably human as the villains, Medina Senghore (Happy) hopefully scores a breakout as the heavily pregnant partner of the small-town cop who becomes Gillen and Hoult's captive – this still scrubs up as a fine way to waste a couple of hours of a Saturday night.