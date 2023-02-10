Funny Woman: Gemma Arterton shines in evocative adaptation of Nick Hornby novel

Funny Woman is now available to stream on Neon and SkyGo and will debut on Vibe on February 16.

REVIEW: It should have been the crowning glory of Barbara Parker’s (Gemma Arterton) life so far.

Victory in her hometown beauty contest would offer the candy factory worker the opportunity to open supermarkets, hospitals and dog shows. But while her beloved widower dad George (David Threlfall) and fiancé Aidan (Kyle Pryor) couldn’t be prouder, the lecherous behaviour of both the mayor and local newspaper photographer had rather spoiled the moment.

Instantly abdicating, Barbara informs her shocked family that she plans to relocate to London. “I’ve got a feeling in my gut that life has something more in store for me than being Miss Blackpool Belle.”

READ MORE:

* Star Trek: Picard, Funny Woman, Rūrangi: Rising Lights among February's must-see TV

* The Flight Attendant: Neon's Kaley Cuoco-starring thriller is back with a bang

* Black Narcissus: Why SoHo's new erotic, exotic drama could well be habit forming

* The Great: Why Elle Fanning's period romp is likely to become your new Favourite



Initially, that’s the hat department of Lewis Peters, where her offbeat sense of humour doesn’t endear herself to everyone. And while meeting co-worker Marjorie (Alexa Davies) leads to her securing a roof over her head, Barbara also quickly discovers to her cost that not all invitations out from male customers should be accepted – or even entertained.

Supplied Gemma Arterton not only boasts terrific comedic timing, but also delivers the drama with aplomb in Funny Woman.

However, just when she’s feeling at her lowest, Barbara catches the eye of theatrical agent Brian Debenham (Rupert Everett). Believing she has star quality, he suggests a change in name to Sophie Straw (“It sounds like a type of animal feed,” Barbara initially protests) and a gingham bikini for auditions.

To her dismay though, she’s either “the wrong type, the wrong shape, or just plain wrong”. Sacked from her day job, Barbara is running out of readies, forced to take a position at “the best show in Soho”, where the propositions are not what she’d hoped.

About to pack it all in, when she overhears about an audition for a new TV sitcom, Barbara demands Brian put her forward, even though she’s most definitely not exactly what the casting agent is looking for.

Supplied Rupert Everett plays theatrical agent Brian Debenham in Funny Woman.

Based on Nick Hornby’s 2014 novel Funny Girl, the six-part, Mrs Maisel-esque Funny Woman (now streaming on Neon and SkyGo set to debut on Vibe on February 16) is a terrific showcase for the multi-talented Arterton.

She’s a charismatic and compelling presence here, able to segue seamlessly between the tale’s lighter and darker moments with ease. Like her character, Arterton has an ability to channel a number of voices (Barbara’s talent is inspired by constant listening to radio plays with her father since a very young age) and boasts terrific comedic timing. But she also doesn’t shy away from the moments of doubt, harrowing setbacks and traumatic encounters that (mostly) men put in her way.

Supplied Gemma Arterton is a charismatic and compelling presence in Funny Woman, able to segue seamlessly between the tale’s lighter and darker moments with ease.

Her performance is greatly assisted by screenwriter Morwenna Banks (Miss You Already, Slow Horses) sharp, smart adaptation of Hornby’s tome and director Oliver Parker (best known for 21st Century remakes of beloved British comedies like Dad’s Army and St Trinians) creating a terrific sense of space and place in his evocative take on mid-1960s London (complete with Saul Bass-esque opening titles and a clutch of recognisable period tunes).

With an impressive supporting cast that also includes Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express’ Tom Bateman, Rare Beasts’ Leo Bill and Avenue 5’s Arsher Ali, Funny Woman is an absorbing, entertaining dramedy that’s well worth seeking out.

Funny Woman is now streaming on Neon and SkyGo. Episodes will also screen on Sky TV’s Vibe Channel on Thursday nights at 8.30pm from February 16.