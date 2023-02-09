The Son: The sins, success of The Father loom over Jackman, Dern's emotive drama

The Son (M, 123mins) Directed by Florian Zeller ****

Compelling, confronting and potentially more than a little confusing. Following-up an award-winning, universally acclaimed, stunningly immersive slice of cinematic drama was always going to be a near impossible task for French playwright turned director Florian Zeller.

And while perhaps adapting another part of his stage trilogy was the most logical choice, this is a tale that’s far more likely to polarise. The Son might be a drama about the sins of our fathers (and my generation as fathers), but it’s also a movie that it’s very much overshadowed by the success of The Father.

Like that Oscar-winning 2020 film, this is a story about mental illness featuring some well-earned emotional moments, terrific performances and even Anthony Hopkins himself (in a small, but memorable role).

Between chasing a potential career advancement and adjusting to having a newborn again, Peter Miller’s (Hugh Jackman) life is already complicated enough before his clearly distressed ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) turns up on his doorstep.

Their teenage son Nicholas’ (Zen McGrath) school has called – he hasn’t been to class in almost a month. Her attempts to question him have yielded no answers. “He scares me,” she confides.

Agreeing to have a word, Peter is alarmed, but pleased when Nicholas seemingly opens up to him. “Life is weighing me down, something has to change, but I don’t know what...sometimes I feel like I’m going crazy.”

Supplied Laura Dern plays mother to Zen McGrath’s The Son.

Although he knows it won’t be easy, especially on his already stressed partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby), Peter agrees to Nicholas’ request to come stay with them.

Initially, it seems like Peter’s prediction that it was just “a rough patch” appears correct, Nicholas is heading to school each morning and even claims to have gained an A in Maths and been invited to a party. There are also laughter-filled moments, as Beth encourages Peter to show off his “unique dance moves” to his son. But then they notice the cuts on Nicholas’ arm and find a hunting knife under his pillow.

“When you hurt yourself, it’s as if you’re doing it to me,” Peter chides his son. “When you left mom, it was if you were doing it to me,” comes the instant, rage-filled reply.

Supplied While there’s no doubting there are conversations and scenes in The Son that will haunt you long after the credits roll, there’s also a narrative decision that’s likely to prove polarising - and could colour your view of the entire endeavour.

Unlike The Father, The Son perhaps never quite truly escapes its stage origins. The action shifts from single location set-piece to set-piece, the emotional fireworks building to what seems like an inevitable conclusion.

Jackman in particular does his best to make the audience invest in his character’s conundrum and plight – and you’ll likely spend the latter half of the movie bracing and steeling yourself for what you might be expecting to come. But while there’s no doubting there are conversations and scenes that will haunt you long after the credits roll, there’s also a narrative decision that’s likely to prove polarising – and could colour your view of the entire endeavour.

I’ve seen The Son twice now – and I’m still a little torn with regards to my feelings about it. About the character’s decisions, about the potential naked manipulation of the audience, about its depiction of Nicholas’ illness.

There are times when The Son is bold, decisive and harrowing, others when it feels cold and remote. What it will make you do – is want to hug your children.

The Son is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.