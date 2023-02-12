Star Trek: Nemesis at 20: The awful reason why Next Generation fans desire a satisfying Picard finale

Star Trek: Nemesis is now available to rent from iTunes, GooglePlay and YouTube.

Star Trek: Nemesis (M, 116mins) Directed by Stuart Baird **½

Twenty years ago, this was the movie that had us asking if the Starship Enterprise's mission was finally at an end.

Originally they told us it was to be a five-year journey – and when the original TV series ended – a year early – in 1969, Gene Roddenberry's science-fiction adventure seemed to have stalled.

However, thanks to syndication of Captain Kirk and his crew's adventures, 34 years later the statistics incredibly read five live-action and one animated TV series, countless video games and 10 feature films.

READ MORE:

* Prepare for tears: The long-running TV shows we'll have to say goodbye to this year

* Star Trek: Picard, Funny Woman, Rūrangi: Rising Lights among February's must-see TV

* Picard: Star Trek re-enters the Next Generation with bold new series

* The ultimate ranking of the best Star Trek captains



Star Trek: Nemesis was the fourth outing for the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew (from the TV series which ran from 1987 to 1994) headed by every grandmother's favourite Earl Grey-drinking starship captain Jean- Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart).

When the film opens, Picard's deputy William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) is preparing to marry his long-time beau Counsellor Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis).

However, before you can say "Beam me up, Scotty", the crew of the Enterprise are checking out a positronic signal from bleached planet Kolarus 3, before running into trouble in the form of Reman coup leader Shinzon (the man who would eventually play Batman’s nemesis Bane and Spider-Man universe anti-hero Venom – Tom Hardy).

Supplied Tom Hardy and Patrick Stewart face-off in Star Trek: Nemesis.

A younger clone of Picard (created by the Romulans from stray DNA which surely can't have been a hair), Shinzon has overthrown the Romulan empire (check your Roman history for the significance of these names) in order to free his enslaved people.

With a persecution complex and a very large chip on his shoulder (as well as a deadly form of radiation), Shinzon's plans could mean curtains for the Enterprise crew.

However, it was actually dwindling audiences that spelt the temporary demise of the Star Trek spell (until J.J. Abrams rebooted things in 2009), Nemesis was the lowest-grossing tale of the then 24-year-old movie franchise.

It wasn’t all bad though. Following the Star Trek movie law that the even-numbered ones are the best, Nemesis eschews the doe-eyed musical number theatrics which blighted 1998's Insurrection, for something more akin to popular Trek's First Contact, The Undiscovered Country and The Wrath of Khan. And it's the latter that Nemesis borrows most heavily from (in fact almost plagiarising some concepts, although not nearly as much as Abrams’ reimagination of it in 2013’s Into Darkness).

Supplied Nemesis was not the satisfying send-off Star Trek: The Next Generation fans hoped for when it came to farewelling their beloved crew.

Screenwriter John Logan (whose following assignment was a little Tom Cruise-starring, New Zealand-shot movie called The Last Samurai) also borrows heavily from his own canon of previous projects – no prizes will be given for spotting that he also scripted Gladiator. As for his narrative, despite reportedly trimming almost an hour off its original three-hour running time and a limited number of locations, holds together well.

As well as including cameos and asides for the show's fanbase, it also has the requisite franchise staples (like that other well-worn franchise that was also reaching its nadir at this point – Bond) including monster wrestling when weapons are available, inept firearms' use by the bad guys, cloaking devices, literary quotations and a renegade nutter.

Bizarrely, director Stuart Baird (US Marshals) has tried to tamper with the formula by adding (shock, horror) a sex scene and creating a device that stops the actors throwing themselves across the set to simulate impacts. Sacrilegious stuff!

Supplied Dr Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) and Brent Spiner’s Data (or is it his clone B4?) discuss their plight in Star Trek: Nemesis.

The acting is the usual earnest C-grade stuff (save the gravitas of Stewart, who sensibly appears in most of the scenes), the special effects are effective, but nothing special; while, as for the underlying message about nature versus nurture and destiny, as Mr Spock might say, "It's not logical, Captain".

However, although action pulsates through the story – and it all builds to a suitably gripping climax –Nemesis never really felt like a fitting send-off for the Next Generation crew. That why, two decades later, they’ve reassembled for one last adventure in the final reason of Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek: Nemesis is now available to rent from iTunes, GooglePlay and YouTube, season 3 of Star Trek: Picard debuts on Prime Video on February 17.