Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

The Dog House NZ will debut on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm on Thursday, February 16.

The Dog House NZ (7.30pm, Thursdays from February 16, TVNZ 2)

Aotearoa finally has its own version of this hit show.

Like the Australian and UK editions, it focuses on finding forever homes for rescue dogs. The setting here is Pohuehue’s Country Retreat Animal Sanctuary, a rural Auckland animal rescue known for its tireless commitment to rescuing animals in trouble.

Led by husband-and-wife Helen and Gavin Cook, it will be up to the staff to match pooches with the right potential new owners.

Supplied Gavin and Helen Cook run Country Retreat Animal Sanctuary – the setting for The Dog House NZ.

Passengers (8.30pm, Tuesdays from February 14, TVNZ 1)

Supplied Sonia Gray is the host of Passengers.

Hosted by former Shortland Street villain and current Lotto host Sonia Gray, this four-part series aims to celebrate early Pacific, Chinese, Pan Asian and European immigration to New Zealand through the stories of the first passengers – and assimilation to remote and often-unforgiving conditions.

Using passenger lists as the starting point, this programme uncovers stories of ships and the fascinating voyages that brought people of diverse cultural backgrounds to Aotearoa.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee (7.30pm, Thursdays from February 16, Three)

The popular Kiwi comedian and former Taskmaster NZ contestant hosts this new celebrity panel show that each week will put four of Aotearoa’s funniest people through a series of spelling challenges.

Expect the unexpected, with rounds involving everything from mining the contestants’ social media accounts to items Montgomery has brought in from his house.

Up first are Josh Thomson, Matt Heath, Hayley Sproull and Abby Howells.

Romantic Getaway (8.35pm, Thursdays from February 16, Prime)

Supplied Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan team up for Romantic Getaway.

Free-to-air debut for this six-part Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan-led UK comedy about a couple who go to desperate lengths to try and keep their “baby dream alive”.

Having run out of money to fund their IVF treatment, they decide to steal a large sum from their boss Alfie (Johnny Vegas). However, he has criminal contacts of his own who are far more dangerous.

“As the tension rises, so too does the daftness. It is best when it is silliest, and Vegas, Ranganathan and Ryan make a surprisingly killer trio,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (7.20pm, Mondays from February 20, SoHo)

If Stephen Colbert is New Zealand’s greatest cheerleader out of the US late-night hosts, then this bespectacled Brit is perhaps its biggest cynic. Aotearoa has made regular appearances on this series that takes a topical look at the past seven days in news, politics and current events.

In the past, he’s offered advice on how to stop us being omitted from world maps, poked fun at the National Party’s misuse of Eminem and had a spat with our 10-month Prime Minister Bill English.

EE British Film Academy Awards 2023 (8.30pm, Monday, February 20, BBC UKTV)

Supplied Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front leads the way in nomination numbers at this year’s Bafta Awards.

Richard E. Grant is the host of the 76th edition of the UK movie industry’s big night. Taking place at London’s Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, the leading contenders this year include Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front, Irish dramedy The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Elvis. As usual, this condenses both the red carpet and the ceremony itself into a slick, two-hour, same-day package.

A Boy Called Piano (8.30pm, Monday, February 20, Whakaata Māori)

Told in the survivor’s own voice and on his own terms, director Nina Nawalowalo’s 2022 documentary shines a spotlight on the experiences of thousands of Māori and Pacific children in state care.

“This film is an astonishment,” wrote Stuff to Watch’s Graeme Tuckett, “If you have never heard the story of Fa'amoana John Luafutu before, prepare to be moved.”