Kiwi Peaky Blinders fans' Netflix hell almost over

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders is currently unavailable to legally view in New Zealand, much to the chagrin of fans of the British crime drama.

Kiwi Peaky Blinders fans rejoice.

After a seemingly interminable and immensely frustrating wait, Netflix has confirmed to Stuff to Watch that the sixth-and-final season of the critically acclaimed British gangster period drama will finally arrive on the New Zealand version of the global streaming service on February 28 – almost a year to the day after its debut in the UK.

That will mark the end of eight-and-a-half months of outrage and confusion for Kiwi subscribers who couldn’t understand why, despite its heavily publicised June 10 arrival in countries from Nauru to Nigeria (as well as our neighbours Australia), it wasn’t available here.

No adequate explanation for its non-appearance was ever given – indeed Netflix NZ’s Australian-based communication team initially insisted it was on our service, only for them to backtrack after being politely asked to double-check.

One theory for its absence could have been that the six-episode finale aired weekly (just a few days behind their initial British transmission dates) in March and April on Sky TV channel UKTV.

Supplied Cillian Murphy plays Peaky Blinders’ anti-hero Tommy Shelby.

It was a crazy situation for one of television’s most popular and sought-out shows, especially when those who have followed the story and characters since its inception in 2013 were desperate to find out the final fate of Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby and his friends, family and enemies.

From the evening of February 28, they finally can.

Now, if we can just get Prime Video to sort out the crazy situation around only screening half of The Good Fight.