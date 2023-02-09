Who needs Netflix? Five of the best shows available on other streaming services

The global giant's proposed crackdown on password sharing your final straw? Don't worry - there's plenty to entertain you elsewhere.

So Netflix’s announcement that they’re about to bring their global crackdown on password sharing to New Zealand has got you concerned – or mad-as-hell?

Think it’s the final straw from a service that you’ve become increasingly disillusioned by, but you’re worried that you might miss all that it has to offer?

Never fear, in this era of “peak content”, there are plenty of TV shows on other streaming services available in New Zealand to keep you entertained.

Supplied 1923, Alaska Daily, Poker Face, Slow Horses and The Last of Us are among the great new-ish shows available to stream in New Zealand on platforms other than Netflix.

To help you think harder about whether it’s time to stop “chilling” and make a clean break – and where you might head instead – Stuff to Watch has rounded-up five of the best recent shows (one from each of some of the other major players) for your consideration.

Supplied Hilary Swank headlines Alaska Daily.

The Oscar-winning director and co-writer of Spotlight returns to the newsroom, bringing a two-time Academy Award-winning actor along with him.

Like that true-life tale focused on The Boston Globe’s uncovering of a massive scandal involving the Catholic Church’s cover-up of child molestation, Tom McCarthy’s Alaska Daily is a testament to the power of investigative journalism and the importance of a newspaper in keeping a community informed and its leaders’ accountable.

Hilary Swank plays hard-nosed New York journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, who somewhat reluctantly has to seek a fresh start at an Anchorage newspaper after a scandal brings down her illustrious career in the Big Apple,

A kind of a cross between Sharp Objects and Northern Exposure, Alaska Daily benefits greatly from McCarthy’s ability to create colourful characters and give them something meaningful to say.

Supplied Pedro Pascal is a part of The Last of Us’ impressive acting ensemble.

Could one of the most acclaimed video games of all-time have spawned one of the best film and television adaptations?

While the bar is admittedly pretty low (the multiple Hitman, Tomb Raider, Resident Evil efforts are among the many disappointments), this certainly has a solid team behind it and has shown plenty of promise (and variation) in its first few episodes (the third installment has already been lauded as one of the best hours of television in years).

Created by the original hit 2013 game’s helmer Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin (whose last outing was the series that caught the world’s attention in 2019 – Chernobyl), feels like a cross between last year’s Station Eleven (there are eerie similarities between how the two pandemics start), War of the Worlds and those early exciting episodes of The Walking Dead that gave the viewer a real sense of space and place and left you feeling unnerved about what was going to happen next.

Supplied Harrison Ford is 1923’s Jacob Dutton.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in this eight-part, Taylor Sheridan-created drama which is both a prequel to his smash-hit Yellowstone series and a sequel to 2021’s 1883.

Essentially the story of Jacob and Cara Dutton, it explores their experiences during a time when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the beginning of the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.

From the first frames of a teary Ford welling up at the sight of his fly-blown stock, to a full-blooded Mirren primal scream, it’s clear this is going to be an emotion-filled watch which will make full use of its veteran big guns.

On canvases and screens large and small, Sheridan (Hell or High Water, Sicario, Wind River) has shown time and again his ability to elicit “the feels” out of the audience and to draw terrific performances from magnificently assembled ensembles. He does not disappoint here.

Supplied Natasha Lyonne plays Poker Face’s Charlie Cale.

Having established his credentials as the master of the modern-day, cinematic Hollywood whodunit via Knives Out and Glass Onion, Rian Johnson has now turned his attention to the small screen and a series of “howcatchems”.

Yes, in this 10-part comedic crime drama, viewers find out the perpetrators of each “crime-of-the-week” fairly early on, the show’s true delights coming from watching how our seriously flawed, wildly eccentric, caustically acerbic, but keenly observant protagonist points the finger at the right person each time.

The secret of Charlie Cale’s (Natasha Lyonne, channelling the same mix of unpredictableness and wit that made Netflix’s Russian Doll such addictive viewing) crime-solving success? An innate ability to tell if someone is intentionally lying

From the opening titles to the soundtrack choices and witty apropos episode monikers, Poker Face really feels like a throwback to the detective shows from around half-a-century ago like Columbo and The Rockford Files – but with a contemporary spin.

Supplied Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb is the standout character in Slow Horses.

Gary Oldman’s first multi-episode television role in almost four decades was worth the wait.

Based on Mick Herron’s beloved book series, this focuses on the inhabitants of a British security service office in Aldersgate, London, a location “so far from the heart of MI5 it might as well be in Slough”.

While there are potentially scene-stealing supporting turns from both Kristin Scott-Thomas and Jonathan Pryce, the epicentre of the black, occasionally bleak comedy is the tour de force that is Oldman’s Jackson Lamb. A creation to rival his Oscar-winning Darkest Hour’s Churchill, Sirius Black or The Professional’s classical music-loving Stansfield, it’s a role Oldman appears to throw himself wholeheartedly into.

Two six-part seasons are already available, with at least two more in the works.