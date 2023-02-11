Gone by Thursday: Ten terrific movies leaving Netflix this week

From a 50-year-old cowboy classic to one of the most beloved movies of all-time, these are the flicks you've only got a few days left to catch.

While there are daily drops of new material on Netflix, everything from crazy reality shows to classic rom-coms, there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the global streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

Supplied Crimson Peak, Back to the Future and Happy Gilmore are among the fabulous movies leaving Netflix this week.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and in order to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of 10 terrific movies that won’t be around come Thursday morning – so catch them while you can.

Supplied Rachel McAdams starred opposite Domhnall Gleeson in About Time.

At times, this does feel like a Richard Curtis’ (Love Actually, Notting Hill) greatest hits collection, with the Wellington-born screenwriter once again focusing on life's ceremonies and rites, showcasing the ubiquitous best man's speech, very English weather (even Andi McDowell's Four Weddings character couldn't ignore the significant rainstorm on show here), Anglo-American differences and eccentric characters.

And yet, there's something more intimate, more truthful about this tale of time travel, table-tennis and tough-decisions.

Domhnall Gleeson, Bill Nighy, Rachel McAdams, and Lindsay Duncan star.

Supplied Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox teamed up for Back to the Future.

With a heady mix of smart, attractive leads (Michael J Fox, Lea Thompson, the DeLorean car), science-fiction and metaphysical conundrums (a younger version of your mother is attracted to you), this is a first-rate comedy with a cracking soundtrack.

The original Robert Zemeckis-directed, Steven Spielberg-backed film was not only the biggest box office hit of 1985, but also an enduring slice of pop culture for at least one generation, inspiring everything from the pop band McFly to the 2010 film Hot Tub Time Machine, as well as countless ad campaigns and headlines.

Part of a two-year period of exceptional family-orientated films (Ghostbusters, Gremlins, The Goonies), what makes Back to the Future such a timeless classic is the way it lovingly captures both 1985 and 1955 – and compares and contrasts the lives of those growing up in each.

supplied Martin Lawrence and Will Smith reunited for Bad Boys II.

Eight years on from the original, car-smashing, serial cussing, and occasional crime-solving Tactical Narcotics Team detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) were still trying to keep the streets of Miami free of vice – without the need for pastels or comfortable shoes – in this better-than-expected sequel.

Viewed now, two decades after it first debuted, it still won't impress your granny with its excessive violence, colourful language and repeated unpleasantness, but it does represent two-and-a-half hours of total (Michael) Bay-hem and all the “entertainment” that entails.

Supplied Tom Hiddleston and Mia Wasikowska get up close and personal in Crimson Peak.

Jessica Chastain and Tom Hiddleston are the terrifying Sharpe siblings in Guillermo del Toro’s sumptuous-looking (Kiwi costume designer Kate Hawley was nominated for a Saturn Award for her efforts) gothic romance.

They are a dynamic, dastardly duo who cause all sorts of heartache and psychological horrors for Mia Wasikowska’s heiress and aspiring author Edith Cushing. “Not only did I love every silly, gothic, gorgeous minute…I'm actually suspicious of those who didn't,” wrote Baltimore Magazine’s Max Weiss.

Supplied Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn face off in Death Becomes Her.

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn are rivals whose fight for the affections of the same man (Bruce Willis) leads them to drink a magic potion that promises eternal youth. Unfortunately, it comes with rather unpleasant side effects.

Robert Zemeckis directed this satirical black comedy that was also notable for its pioneering use of CGI.

“Clever, different and dementedly entertaining, while commenting on our unhealthy obsession with youth and beauty,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Jeff Menell.

Supplied Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore squares up to The Price is Right host Bob Barker.

Happy Gilmore (1996)

You can't search far on Netflix without running into an Adam Sandler movie – and this is the comedian at his best and purest (even if it doesn't star Drew Barrymore).

This sees Sandler's ice hockey reject reinvent himself as an unlikely professional golfer. What follows is a succession of quite brilliant set-pieces, memorable characters and inspiration for any irregular hackers, particularly those who specialise in backfoot drives off the tee.

Supplied Clint Eastwood played another man-with-no-name in High Plains Drifter.

High Plains Drifter (1973)

Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this western about a mysterious stranger delivering justice in a seemingly corrupt frontier mining town.

”A funny, brutal, scary movie, daringly surreal in its mix of Western and horror themes,” wrote Empire magazine’s Kim Newman, while Time Out’s Derek Adams described it as “Eastwood’s fond adieu to the worlds of Sergio Leone and Don Siegel…he cuts the operate excess of the former with the punchy economy of the latter”.

Supplied The Mummy was the first of three outings for Brendan Fraser as adventurer Rick O’Connell.

The Mummy (1999)

Brendan Fraser’s first of three outings as adventurer Rick O’Connell, Stephen Sommers’ blockbuster proved the actor could hold his own as a kind of modern-day matinée idol.

Rachel Weisz and John Hannah provided terrific support in this Indiana Jones-style tale.

“Plenty of action set-pieces, some decidedly creepy thrills, and a hearty slice of cheesy humour that often hits the mark, due to the energy and timing of the cast,” wrote BBC.com’s Almar Haflidason.

Supplied Ryan Reynolds provided the voice of Turbo.

Turbo (2012)

With high-octane action, candy coloured visuals and plenty of slapstick, this animated adventure is the cinematic equivalent of a sugar rush.

Director David Soren keeps the plot racing along, while also delivering some inspired moments like a hilarious pitstop and viral clip and video game parodies.

Adults will enjoy some nice one-liners and a deep bench of vocal talent that includes Ryan Reynolds, Paul Giamatti, Ken Jeong, Luiz Guzman, Snoop Lion and Samuel L Jackson.

Supplied Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn are the Wedding Crashers.

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn teamed up for this comedy about two divorce mediators who gatecrash couples’ big days (and nights) in order to attempt to meet and seduce women.

A film that helped revive interest in R-rated comedies in the mid-noughties, its supporting cast includes Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Bradley Cooper and Jane Seymour.

“Sometimes a movie comedy just clicks. Welcome to one of those times,” wrote Rolling Stone magazine’s Peter Travers.