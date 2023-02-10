Sissy: A smart, sassy and unafraid wee Aussie movie that knows its audience

Sissy (R16, 102 mins) Directed by Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes ****

"Sincerely, Cecilia" is her channel. And to her 200,000 followers, Cecilia (Aisha Dee – in a star-making turn) is a self-help guru, dispensing platitudes and reassurance to an audience of lonely and anxious viewers who are happy to watch and occasionally buy whatever facemask or magic rope Cecilia is flogging that week.

But, as the latest video uploads and we see Cecilia walk into her shambolic kitchen and grab a left-over pizza from the fridge for dinner, it is also almost impossible to dislike this woman.

Cecilia truly is sincere. She believes in her new-age waffle and self-esteem mantras – and she really does care for her followers. Because Cecilia's defining characteristic, perhaps, is that she always does her best. Even in the face of bullying and rejection.

But a chance encounter with her primary school bestie Emma is about to bring all Cecilia's old demons to the surface.

Emma is getting married. And she insists Cecilia – Sissy, to her and everyone at the school – should come to her hen's weekend, at a remote lodge out in that liminal space between city and outback where so much good Australian storytelling takes place.

Unexpectedly for Cecilia, Emma has also maintained a friendship with schoolmate Alex. And to say Alex and Sissy have some old, bad blood between them would be the understatement of the week.

With both women thoroughly “triggered” – as Cecilia would put it – pretty soon it's all on for young and old, as Sissy pivots from a black comedy of anxiety and ambition, into an unlikely and blood-soaked slasher that would earn it a hard R rating on any big screen.

Supplied Aisha Dee is Sissy.

Sissy is another proud achievement for an Aussie industry that seems to be regularly knocking it out of the park. Our neighbours across Te Tai-o-Rēhua have been turning out medium-budget winners, in all genres, at an enviable rate lately and I reckon we should be congratulating – and maybe emulating them – for their success.

Sissy is a smart, sassy and unafraid wee film that knows its audience and yet never panders to our expectations. Sissy references a few Aussie classics – there's nods to everything from Wolf Creek to Metal Skin buried here. But the one local touchstone that Sissy owes the most to, is the 1994 smash Muriel's Wedding.

Like Muriel, Cecilia is determined to fake it 'till she makes it. And like Muriel, she is going to make some very dubious decisions along the way. The genius of filmmakers Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes is, as P.J. Hogan did with Muriel, they keep us on Cecilia's side, even as the body count threatens to consume the entire cast list.

Supplied Sissy is another proud achievement for an Aussie movie industry that seems to be regularly knocking it out of the park.

Sissy is a satire, a comedy, a horror and an instant classic in the bad-shit-happens-in-cabins genre. It won't be for everyone – and I won't argue that the wheels start to fall off pretty badly in the last 20 minutes or so. But the time getting there has been well spent. And those last scenes are probably going to guarantee Sissy some sort of late-show cult-dom that'll see it outlive many "better" movies.

Bravo. Just make sure you watch Sissy on a locally owned platform.

Sissy is now available to rent from AroVision, iTunes, GooglePlay and YouTube.