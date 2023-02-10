Watch: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in trailer for new Nike docudrama Air

Air will debut in New Zealand cinemas on April 5.

The long-awaited on-screen reunion of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck is coming.

A trailer for the upcoming docudrama Air, released Thursday by MGM Studios, gives us a sneak peek into the story of how Nike courted basketball star Michael Jordan to create the trademark shoe that changed the company – and the game – forever.

It marks a new chapter for friends Affleck and Damon. For the first time, Affleck will be directing Damon, in addition to starring alongside him.

The duo first teamed up to co-write and star in the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, which was nominated for nine Academy Awards and served as a pivotal turning point in both their careers.

In the star-studded trailer for their latest collaboration, Affleck is all-business, as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who enlists an eager Matt Damon, as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, in the company’s secret mission.

The rest of the announced cast includes Viola Davis as Michael Jordan’s mother, Deloris, Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler and Julius Tennon as James Jordan.

Supplied Ben Affleck not only directs Air, he also plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

“This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time,” reads the film’s logline.

The production also marks Affleck’s first return to directing since his 2016 film Live by Night.

Air is set to be released in New Zealand cinemas on April 5 and will be featured in a $7 million Super Bowl ad, as reported by Variety.

New York Daily News