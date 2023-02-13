John Travolta, Alicia Silverstone and Sylvester Stallone star in the best commercials at this year’s Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is America’s biggest night of the year in sport – and in marketing – a glitzy testament to the mighty buying power of US corporations, who can afford the likes of Adam Driver, Doja Cat, John Travolta, and Will Ferrell for their ad campaigns.

The US Super Bowl ad space commands as much as $US7 million ($NZ11.1 million) for a 30-second spot during the game, looking to capture the approximately 100 million annual viewers who tune in.

Nostalgia has been the theme this year, as big name brands including Doritos, Heineken, Squarespace, and GM have crafted flashy, big-budget odes to their products starring the world’s biggest A-listers, many reprising their most iconic roles.

Below, we round-up the best ads from marketing’s biggest stage – those commercial breaks between the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Doritos with Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott

SUPPLIED Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott team up for this year's Doritos ad.

The pop trifecta of Jack Harlow, Elton John and Missy Elliott lead this musically-tinged Doritos spectacle – a blockbuster ode to the snack’s iconic triangle shape.

In the ad, Harlow picks up the triangle as his new instrument of choice as the shape takes off as the new major music trend – the ad celebrates the triangle-shaped treat in new forms.

PopCorners and Breaking Bad

SUPPLIED Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reunited for this Pop Corner ad.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have reprised their iconic Breaking Bad characters for PopCorners’ Super Bowl spot.

The duo cook up PopCorners – instead of meth – and find their product a major hit with their dealers.

GM, Netflix and Will Ferrell

SUPPLIED Will Ferrell is helping promote General Motors' EVs with the help of Netflix.

As Netflix announces that they will feature electric vehicles in their new shows, we see Ferrell cosplay as the star of Squid Game and Bridgerton to showcase the car’s versatility.

Paramount+ and Sylvester Stallone

SUPPLIED Sylvester Stallone revisits his famous Cliffhanger role for Paramount+.

Paramount+ brings together its world of characters, uniting a band of Dora the Explorer, the Star Trek cast and Sylvester Stallone’s Cliffhanger hero for a parody of the Paramount+ cinematic and television universe.

M&Ms

SUPPLIED Maya Rudolph assumes the role as the new spokesperson for M&Ms.

Maya Rudolph was announced as M&M’s CEO of Fun recently, and this Super Bowl spot showcases her first point of order.

Rudolph proposes this new “Ma & Ya” snack in this quick clip that trades off of the Bridesmaids’ star’s popularity.

Squarespace: Adam Driver

SUPPLIED Adam Driver goes on a journey for the truth about a website that makes websites.

Perhaps the most meta and abstract spot of the night, Squarespace’s ambitious ad stars not just one Adam Driver, but several.

The Star Wars and House of Gucci star plays a comedic version of himself – splitting into several different Drivers in conversation with one another on the set of a Squarespace ad.

T-Mobile: John Travolta, Zach Braff and Donald Faison

SUPPLIED John Travolta, Zach Braff and Donald Faison team up for T-Mobile.

For those still mourning the loss of Grease’s Olivia Newton-John, US broadband provider T-Mobile features co-star John Travolta performing a T-Mobile inflection rendition of his Summer Nights song.

Accompanied by Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, the trio sing and dance down a suburban speech as they sing out the praises of T-Mobile’s new service.

Rakuten: Alicia Silverstone

SUPPLIED Alicia Silverstone takes us all back to 1995 with this Rakuten ad.

Consistent with the 2023 trend of actors reprising their most iconic Hollywood roles, Silverstone plays a version of her Clueless lead Cher Horowitz for streamer Rakuten’s quick spot, complete with the iconic yellow plaid suit.

Heineken feat. Paul Rudd

SUPPLIED Paul Rudd's Ant-Man goes into bat for alcohol-free beer.

With a new Ant-Man film just around the corner, Paul Rudd stars in this Heineken and Marvel crossover, suggesting he can down a Heineken 0% before saving the world as the Avengers’ most diminutive superhero.

Jennifer Coolidge for Elf Cosmetics

SUPPLIED e.l.f Cosmetics have helped Jennifer Coolidge fulfill a dream.

Coolidge continues her incredible run, with this kookily on-brand spot for e.l.f. Cosmetics in which The White Lotus star gets to live out her self-confessed fantasy – playing a dolphin – for the make-up conglomerate.