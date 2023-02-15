Women Talking: A provocative, stunning drama that's 2023's first must-see movie

Women Talking (RP13, 104mins) Directed by Sarah Polley *****

Based on a book (Miriam Toews’ critically-acclaimed 2018 novel of the same name), Women Talking’s drama unfolds like a magnificent play, delivered in a cinematic way that will leave you shaken, stirred and meditating on what you’ve seen for days afterwards.

This is a film that will definitely promote post-viewing discussions and reflections.

Seeing this for the first time on the other side of the world last September (when it debuted at the Toronto Film Festival), it left me stunned, awe-struck at the wildly impressive, almost entirely female assembled ensemble and desperate to decompress and disseminate what I had just seen in a way I hadn’t felt since Promising Young Woman. Five months has almost never seemed so long.

Inspired by shocking, real-life incidents in Bolivia, Toews and Canadian film-maker Sarah Polley’s (Away From Her, Stories We Tell) searing adaptation of the author’s “act of female imagination” (a dig at how the Bolivian group’s elders described the accusations made by women against some of the men’s behaviour towards them) mostly takes place in the single setting of a hay barn.

A cross-section of a remote and isolated Mennonite community’s women have gathered together to make a decision that could not only decide their future, but also the fate of the entire “colony”.

Years of unexplained bruises and bleeding amongst the female population have finally been uncovered as not “the work of ghosts, or Satan”, but a coterie of males subduing and violating them with the assistance of cow tranquillisers. After one is caught in the act, he and others have been arrested and imprisoned.

However, that might not be for long. Many of the remaining men are now on their way to bail them out, giving this group two days to decide how they should respond to the seemingly imminent return of their attackers.

Supplied Jessie Buckley’s Mariche stands out amongst Women Talking’s uniformly impressive ensemble.

Do nothing. Stay and fight. Leave. These are the options they believe are open to them, but consensus is going to be difficult to achieve when “the 11” are divided between the likes of “do nothing” elder Scarface (Nomadland’s Frances McDormand), pregnant Ona (Nightmare Alley’s Rooney Mara) – who wonders if leaving might be best – and Salome (The Crown’s Claire Foy), a distraught mother convinced that they need to take a stand.

“We know that we’ve not imagined these attacks...We know that we are bruised and infected and pregnant and terrified and insane. And some of us are dead…”

With its evocative, bleached palette and immersive cinematography, Polley’s spellbinding storytelling feels timeless (even if its message seems so relevant in these post #MeToo times), before a moment that M. Night Shyamalan would be proud of (or consider they stole from The Village) packs an under-stated, yet powerful punch.

This is no gimmick-driven drama though, but rather a modern day answer to 12 Angry Men, this generation’s Dogville and/or a masterclass in making a seemingly simple premise become truly engrossing viewing.

Supplied Judith Ivey and Claire Foy feature in Women Talking, an adaptation of a critically-acclaimed book that unfolds like a magnificent play, delivered in a cinematic way that will leave you shaken, stirred and meditating on what you’ve seen for days afterwards.

Of course, it helps that Polley can draw on such an amazing cast that also includes I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing’s Sheila McCarthy, Flags of Our Fathers’ Judith Ivey, This is Going to Hurt’s Ben Whishaw and, in particular, Chernobyl’s Jessie Buckley. The Irish actor is particularly impressive and hauntingly good as abused wife Mariche, reminding audiences of why she is one of the finest of her generation.

While the imagery builds towards a bravura finale, the soundscape is just as memorable. As well as the delightfully “ironic” use of a classic cut by The Monkees, there’s also a heart-wrenching guitar-led soundtrack from Icelandic ace Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker, Tar) that adds greatly to the atmosphere.

In the end, you’re left pondering Ona’s query as to “why does love – the absence of love, the end of love, the need for love – result in so much violence”, and, hopefully, as I was, floundering in vain for superlatives (as one of the other characters says, “when something like this happens, there is no language for it”).

After advance previews today (Wednesday), Women Talking begins screening in select cinemas nationwide from February 16.