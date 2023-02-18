Sharper: Succession-meets-'90s thriller in Apple's smart, slick suspense flick

Sharper (16+, 116mins) Directed by Benjamin Caron ****

Fans of Succession, Knives Out and Billions should definitely check out this smart, slick, slippery suspense flick.

Although, in truth, director Benjamin Caron (Andor, Wallander) and Superstore scribes’ Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka’s movie owes more to ‘90s thrillers like The Grifters, Cruel Intentions, Sliver and The Last Seduction (as well as George Bernard Shaw’s classic play Pygmalion), its twisty, twisted tale of conniving family members will most assuredly appeal to those enthralled by the Machiavellian machinations of the Logans, the Thrombeys and the Rhoades.

Evocatively set everywhere from seedy bars to hole-in-the-wall Japanese restaurants and opulent apartments across New York, Sharper begins with a “meet cute” between rare books store owner Tom (Pokemon: Detective Pikachu’s Justice Smith) and Sandra (The Tender Bar’s Brianna Middleton).

Smitten from the moment she says she’s a literary PhD student looking for a copy of Zora Neale Hurston’s 1937 novel Their Eyes Were Watching God, Tom awkwardly asks her on a date – something she politely refuses – initially at least.

However, when a minor financial crisis forces her to return to the shop, Sandra asks if he’s still interested – and a nascent relationship ensues. But while Tom opens up about the death of his mother, his somewhat testy relationship with his recently remarried father and the tome he wrote that was never published, Sandra is far more of a closed book – that is until her brother Jason turns up in the middle of the night trying to smash down her door.

Supplied Julianne Moore delivers a terrific performance as Sharper’s scheming socialite Madeline.

Turns out he needs money – again – and “no matter how many times he screws me over, I can’t not help him”, Sandra confesses.

Days later, after she fails to respond to a barrage of texts, Tom eventually draws out the full extent of the crisis. Jason needs $350,000, or those requiring the payment will wreak havoc.

Rebuffing his offer to pay it, especially after it highlights he’s being keeping shtum about just how financially flush he is, Sandra lashes out by expressing disbelief that he would do something like that when, “let’s face it, we’re practically strangers”. Hurt, Tom beseeches her to reconsider, claiming that “you’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me”.

Eventually she relents, but when he arrives at a pre-arranged, post-handover rendezvous, she fails to materialise, seemingly ghosting him on a grand scale.

Supplied Sharper might kick off with Sandra (Brianna Middleton) and Tom’s (Justice Smith) “meet cute”, but it then heads off in darker and unexpected directions.

So far, so kind of straightforward, but what unfolds over the next 90 minutes in a trio of further vignettes told from the perspective of three other characters (Sebastian Stan’s manipulative Max, Julianne Moore’s scheming socialite Madeline and Sandra herself) – and not necessarily in chronological order – is a puzzle box of a mystery that builds to a suitably satisfying climax.

To say any more would spoil many of Sharper’s particular delights, but you can expect a fair amount of double-dealing, backstabbing and the occasional jaw-dropping moment or two, as cons short and long start to be revealed.

Aside from its aesthetics and addictive amorality, Sharper’s main strength lies in its cast, which not only includes Moore (Gloria Bell) and Stan (Pam and Tommy) at their conniving and nefarious best, but also John Lithgow (The Old Man) in a pivotal role.

Sharper is now available to stream on Apple TV+.