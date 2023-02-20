Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

Quentin Blake: The Drawing of My Life debuts on Sky Arts at 8.30pm on Saturday, February 25.

Quentin Blake: The Drawing of My Life (8.30pm, Saturday, February 25, Sky Arts)

Hour-long BBC celebration of one of Britain’s best-loved artists.

The illustrator and author, who has created a visual portrait of characters from Roald Dahl’s Matilda and BFG to David Walliams’ The Boy in the Dress, tells the story of his 70-year career in his own words – and with his own pictures.

As well as contributions from of Blake’s closest collaborators and biggest admirers, including Michael Rosen, Lauren Child, Chris Riddell, Steven Appleby, Dapo Adeola, Josie Long and Emma Chichester Clark, there are also readings performed by Peter Capaldi, Joanna Lumley and Ore Oduba.

“Given the ubiquity of his work, there will be few watching this film whose lives haven’t been touched by Blake, which makes it all the more cheering to see him treated with the seriousness he deserves,” wrote Financial Times’ Fiona Sturges.

Supplied Illustrator and author Quentin Blake is the subject of a new hour-long BBC documentary.

READ MORE:

* Reel Brittania: Excellent docu series reminds us of when British film brought Fire to the world

* Guy Montgomery's Guy Mont Spelling Bee: Three's shockingly hilarious new game show

* Clarkson's Farm: Love him or hate him, latest series proves Jeremy's still not past his Prime

* Funny Woman: Gemma Arterton shines in evocative adaptation of Nick Hornby novel



Supplied Ben Miller plays Professor T’s Jasper Tempest.

Professor T (8.30pm, Tuesdays from February 21, BBC UKTV)

Ben Miller returns for a second season as genius Cambridge University criminologist Professor Jasper Tempest. While he continues to help the local police solve unusual crimes, he and his mother Adelaide (Frances de la Tour) also turn to a therapist in the hope of uncovering more secrets from his troubled childhood.

“Amusingly watchable,” wrote The Times’ James Jackson.

Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata 2023 (8am, Wednesday, February 22 to Saturday, February 24, TVNZ 2)

Still set for Auckland’s Eden Park, despite the recent twin traumas of extensive flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle, New Zealand’s biennial four-day celebration of kapa haka is billed as New Zealand’s largest cultural festival and the pinnacle event for Māori performing arts.

Scotty Morrison and Mātai Smith will be joined by Seven Sharp's Te Rauhiringa Brown, Stephanie Fong from Te Karere, Tāmati Rimene-Sproat and a rotating panel of kapa haka experts to provide analysis in between performances.

Te Matatini Society Incorporated Piri Rongo Hetet-Wairau, Gina Ngaheu and Renee Mitai perform at Te Matatini in 2019.

A Ghost Story (9pm, Wednesday, February 22, Whakaata Māori)

David Lowery's 2017 study of grief and despair is equal parts bewildering and beguiling.

What other recent movie dared to place that year's best actor winner – Casey Affleck – under a sheet for most of the running time, or spend five minutes watching the terrific Rooney Mara devour a family-sized pie? And yet, somehow, for all that craziness, you'll still be haunted by it for days.

The Breakfast Club (8.30pm, Friday, February 24, Bravo)

John Hughes’ cult 1985 high school dramedy focuses in on five high school students who meet in Saturday detention and discover how they have a lot more in common than they thought. The brilliant cast includes Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy and Anthony Michael Hall.

“Rarely have on-screen teens felt this authentic. They bluster, bicker and trade horrible insults, then suddenly expose their most guarded feelings,” wrote Newsday’s Rafer Guzman.

Supplied Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall are The Breakfast Club.

The Drawing Board (7.30pm, Mondays from February 27, Whakaata Māori)

Aotearoa is at a pivotal point, where our built environment is truly beginning to reflect exactly who we are and weaving a powerful connection between our past, our present and our future.

In this eight-part series, Victoria University School of Architecture and Design Professor Derek Kawiti meets Māori clients and the architects challenging the status quo, settling and reasserting our architectural identity into the landscape with modern Māori influences.

12 Monkeys (8.30pm, Monday, February 27, Prime)

Visuals were always Terry Gilliam's strength, but this was the 1995 film where he married them to a compelling and coherent twisty-turny time-travelling plot.

Inspired by Chris Marker's seminal 1962 short La Jetee, Gilliam drew terrific performances out of an eclectic cast that included Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe and Brad Pitt, and dared to deliver a sweet, but downbeat ending.

Willis’ is understatedly brilliant as the mostly bemused Cole, a man desperately attempting to learn about a virus that wiped out five billion people in 1996-97, but seemingly sealing his own fate at the same time.