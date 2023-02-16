Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Is this sorry load of nonsense proof that Marvel is done?

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (M, 124 mins) Directed by Peyton Reed **

Happiness, they say, is knowing when to let go.

But "they", in this particular bit of made-up wisdom, are not the money counters and marketing reptiles who run major film companies.

For a film company, especially one so leveraged that the only possibility of long term profitability will be a franchise – or a "universe", if you must – which will stack bums onto cinema seats for a decade or more, happiness lies in taking one good idea, and then flogging it until the last breath rattles in its lungs and the last drop of story has been drained from its veins. And then, to just keep on going until what was once a pretty decent time at the multiplex is just a grotesque assemblage of skin, bones and CGI, being marched across the screen like a fevered remake of Weekend at Bernie's, seen through a fireworks display, from the back of a truck going over a cliff.

Except, not as much fun as that sounds.

And that, I reckon, is where Marvel is at now.

I'll tell anyone who will listen – Hi Mum! – that the Marvel series that began in 2008 with Iron Man and concluded in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame, was a triumph of storytelling. And that one day, in the not too distant future, when the film academics and those sad, sad people who refer to themselves as "critics" have all got over themselves enough to admit the truth, they will start to tell us how that sequence of 20-plus films were unprecedented in cinema.

There were some bumps in the road, but those films were mostly entertaining, funny, occasionally genuinely moving – and Marvel head Kevin Feige and co. stuck the landing with a blockbuster that tied up every loose thread, ended the arcs that needed to end – and sent everyone home happy that we had been around for an old-fashioned cinematic event that helped define a decade.

Supplied Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Jonathan Major’s Kang face-off in Quantumania.

But Marvel is a Disney company owned by investors and stockholders. They are an economy unto themselves. And, like all economies, they have no goal other than growth for its own sake, long after any purpose or benefit has been achieved. One day, even the builders and engineers of the Sagrada Família, that church in Barcelona which has been under construction for 140 years now, will stand back, spit contentedly on the ground and say "yup, reckon she's done”.

And Marvel, when that day comes, will still be churning out "Grand-daughter of Ant-Man" and "Guardians of the Galaxy 17". Because these people have no end-game of their own, only balance sheets. And as long as the black ink outweighs the red, there will still be a place in their schedules for a sorry load of nonsense like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Supplied Does it matter that, despite having enough money to run a small country, the makers of this film still wouldn't splash out on buying Michelle Pfeiffer a wig that fit properly?

I mean, do you care that the plot of Quantumania is a naked collection of ideas and storylines from other, better films? That this time the entire ant family – mum, dad, grandad, grandma and daughter – have been dragged into a CGI world by a piece of technology that teenage Cassie apparently knocked up during her five years living alone after Thanos' "snap". But which she never thought to mention before?

Do you care that Tron and a dozen other classics have already told this story. Or that the characters the family find in the realm mostly look and sound like out takes from the cantina scene in Star Wars, 45 years ago?

Is a cameo from Bill Murray – basically doing exactly what Jeff Goldblum did in Thor: Ragnarok, but with added "ewww" – enough to make you buy a ticket?

Does it matter that, despite having enough money to run a small country, the makers of this film still wouldn't splash out on buying Michelle Pfeiffer a wig that fit properly?

Supplied Cap' and Tony and Thanos are gone. And no Ant-Man or Wasp or Kang is ever going to really replace them.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is a product. It might be beautifully made at times. And the technicians who put these things together are the very best at what they do in the world. But Marvel today is an amusement park, expanding, building new rides and attractions, trying, flailing and failing to recapture the magic of the past decade. But it's over. Cap' and Tony and Thanos are gone. And no Ant-Man or Wasp or Kang is ever going to really replace them.

I'd love to be proven wrong. And maybe I will be. But for now, in Lou Reed's unimprovable words, "stick a fork in their ass and turn them over. They're done.”.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now screening in cinemas nationwide.