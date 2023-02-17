The Dog House NZ: Controversial start for TVNZ's loved-up local edition

REVIEW: I blame myself. Last year, I described the addictive The Dog House UK as the only TV matchmaking show worthy of your attention.

A programme guaranteed to give you the feels, each week it took you on a rollercoaster of emotions, as you find yourself invested in the fortunes of the participants. Unlike the Bachelor, First Sight or Island-focused juggernauts, there are no hidden agendas, gratuitous nudity or backstabbing, although game-playing was a near certainly, as was the occasional bout of bad behaviour – and, yes, bitches abounded.

But it seems like TVNZ and South Pacific Pictures have taken the “puppy lurve” angle and run with it – perhaps even a little too far – based on the evidence of Thursday night’s opening edition of local adaptation The Dog House NZ (now available to stream on TVNZ+).

Not only does it precede all-human romance reality shows Love Triangle and First Dates Australia – forming some kind of twisted trio of Thursday night viewing – but from an opening lingering shot of a pooch-smooch to the stilted, schmaltzy voice-over (which immediately describes the show’s m.o. as “the quest to find the perfect love match”) it all feels a little too forced.

Part of the problem may lie with the setting. To the producers, Pohuehue’s Country Retreat Animal Sanctuary (situated about 50 minutes north of downtown Auckland) must have seemed like the perfect place. “A doggy sanctuary that’s bustling with waggy tails, wet noses and big hearts,” as we’re told, somewhere where “some very special dogs can get a second chance”.

And it’s quickly clear that they do an excellent job of looking after their charges. But as self-confessed specialists in puppies and pregnant dogs, that means those looking to give a resident a forever home have a narrower choice than either UK’s Woodgreen or New South Wales’ Animal Welfare League.

Supplied While still boasting the heartrending and warming hallmarks of the original UK show, The Dog House NZ’s methods to ensure its first match might just outrage some parents.

It’s a situation that leads to instant controversy when the charismatic Bolton family are the first to walk through the doors. Recent arrivals to Aotearoa from South Africa (although long enough that they would be eligible to play cricket for New Zealand), while their tween daughter Mackenzie.is definitely keen on a younger dog, her parents are adamant they don’t want a puppy. “We’re still setting up, we’re renting. We’re lucky to have amazing landlords, but there are practical sides to it,” the luxuriously-moustachioed Louie explains. It’s a sentiment backed-up by Bridgette: “We sort of had our range at 18 months, when it’s done its pees and poohs and teething and chewing on cables in somebody else’s house.”

Armed with this information, what do the sanctuary’s matchmaking team do? Ten-month old Brie is briefly considered (complete with VT montage), but brusquely dismissed in favour of the much-younger Sue. Cue a squeal of delight from Mackenzie and a howl of outrage from her parents (and from viewers at home, if my household is anything to go by), as the hard Sue-sell gets laid on.

She’s not immune from it either, Sanctuary co-owner Gavin Cook telling Sue “let’s go meet your new family”, as he carries her to the Meeting Pen. Sure it isn’t long before hearts melt and bonds are made, but why weren’t the Bolton’s given a second-option (#JusticeforBrie) when they were so clear about their preferences? It just looked like they had been railroaded and potentially emotionally manipulated. “I just hope it works – and we can make Mackenzie’s dream come true,” a statement seemingly reflective of the slightly blinkered thinking (or selective editing).

Supplied Gavin and Helen Cook are the co-owners of Pohuehue’s Country Retreat Animal Sanctuary - the setting for The Dog House NZ.

For more than a moment, I worried that might be a philosophy to only offer a single play date, however having watched both this week and next week’s instalments, I can report that appears to not be the case – so let’s put it down to first day nerves and a bedding in of the show’s format and tone.

Fans of the original UK and Aussie series will be delighted to know that this still boasts plenty of those heartrending backstories (both human and canine), heartwarming “meet cutes” and an eclectic range of characters, as well as the requisite “will-they, won’t-they” drama that builds to that all-important “Some Time Later” reveal.

What is a little different is the emphasis placed on Sanctuary co-owners Gavin and Helen Cook. He seems solely responsible for the Meeting Pen wrangling, while she oversees all the matchmaking. There’s no doubting their passion for what they do, but I just think I prefer the other versions’ “process” that involves more opinions and voices.

The Dog House NZ is available to stream on TVNZ+. Episodes also screen on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm on Thursday nights.