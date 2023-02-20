Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front takes home Bafta's top prize, Wētā FX wins award for Avatar 2

Anti-war German drama All Quiet on the Western Front has won seven prizes, including best picture, at this year’s British Academy Film Awards (Baftas).

Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin took home four trophies, including best British film, while rock biopic Elvis also won four on Sunday night in London.

Austin Butler received the best-actor trophy for Elvis, and the best actress prize went to Cate Blanchett for orchestral drama Tár.

All Quiet filmmaker Edward Berger was named best director, while New Zealand’s Wētā FX won the award for Best Visual Effects for their work on the blockbusting sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.

“We are incredibly proud of the innovative, groundbreaking work our crew consistently delivers across all of our projects. We are particularly delighted with the response our work on The Way of Water has been received from the public, critics and peers alike” Wētā FX Executive VFX Producer David Conley said after the Bafta win, which followed nine gongs that the Wellington-based company brought home from the Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards last Thursday.

Supplied Wētā FX's Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett with their awards for Best Visual Effects at this morning’s Baftas.

A visceral depiction of life and death in the World War I trenches, All Quiet was nominated for 14 awards. It received a handful of early awards for best adapted screenplay, cinematography, sound, score and film not in English language, and cementing its favouritism on the night when filmmaker Edward Berger was named best director.

Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin and madcap metaverse romp Everything Everywhere All at Once entered the evening with 10 nominations each.

“Best what award?” joked writer-director Martin McDonagh of the film, shot in Ireland with a largely Irish cast and crew winning Best British Film. It has British funding, and McDonagh was born in Britain to Irish parents.

SUPPLIED The second instalment of James Cameron's space epic Avatar is expected to be the next step-up in visual effects, with each frame taking thousands of computer hours to render.

Banshees also won for McDonagh’s original screenplay, and awards for Kerry Condon as best supporting actress and Barry Keoghan for best supporting actor.

Baz Lurhmann’s flamboyant musical biopic Elvis won trophies for casting, costume design and hair and makeup

Actor Richard E. Grant hosted the ceremony, walking onstage in a luxurious white cape after a jokey introductory film that saw him taking advice from Steve Martin and pulling up to the concert hall in the Batmobile.

Joking about the infamous altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at last year's Oscars, Grant said, “Nobody on my watch gets slapped tonight. Except on the back.”

Vianney Le Caer/AP Kerry Condon poses for photographers with the supporting actress award for the film The Banshees of Inisherin at the 76th British Academy Film Awards.

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose opened the show by performing Sisters are Doin' it for Themselves, with an added rap shout-out to some of the nominated women, including Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis and Michelle Yeoh.

Guests and presenters walking the red carpet on the south bank of the River Thames included Colin Farrell, Ana de Armas, Eddie Redmayne, Brian Cox, Florence Pugh, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Julianne Moore and Lily James. Many wore blue ribbons in support of refugees and displaced people.

Heir to the throne Prince William, who is president of Britain’s film and television academy, was in the audience alongside his wife Kate, Princess of Wales.

Vianney Le Caer/AP Edward Berger poses for photographers with the Director Award for the film All Quiet on the Western Front at the 76th British Academy Film Awards.

Helen Mirren paid tribute to William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September. Mirren, who portrayed the late monarch onscreen in The Queen and onstage in The Audience, called Elizabeth "the nation's leading lady”.

The prizes – officially the EE BAFTA Film Awards – are Britain’s equivalent of Hollywood’s Academy Awards and will be watched closely for hints of who may win at the Oscars on March 13 (New Zealand time).

Britain’s film academy introduced changes to increase the awards’ diversity in 2020, when no women were nominated as best director for the seventh year running and all 20 nominees in the lead and supporting performer categories were white.

Three-time Oscar winner Sandy Powell became the first costume designer to be awarded the academy’s top honour, the BAFTA fellowship.

- Additional reporting by James Croot