Not Okay: Disney+ movie shines a spotlight on the sticky parts of social media

Not Okay is now available to stream on Disney+.

Not Okay

In this film, Zoey Deutch plays Danni Sanders, a young woman desperate for fame and social media followers, something that goes hand-in-hand in 2023.

Danni achieves this goal by pretending to be the survivor of a bombing – yes, you read that correctly.

It’s no surprise the bombing story was born from a lie, after Danni lies about being in Paris for a writer’s retreat to impress a boy and instead spends a week photoshopping pictures, including at the Arc de Triomphe, and posting them online.

When it is bombed by terrorists, Danni claims she witnessed the bombing and immediately gains widespread attention and sympathy.

Unsurprisingly, Danni’s ruse has an expiry date – and she soon learns the evil side of social media.

Supplied Zoey Deutch plays the troubled Danni Sanders in Not Okay.

This film shines a spotlight on many sticky points in our social media-obsessed world, such as the ease at which a whole life is faked – and the type of people who are celebrated.

This is something you might watch and think, “surely this can’t be something that would ever happen?” But, when you realise just how wild some people act on the internet, it’s just a little too close to reality.

READ MORE:

* Who needs Netflix? Five of the best shows available on other streaming services

* Prepare for tears: The long-running TV shows we'll have to say goodbye to this year

* How I Met Your Father: Disney+'s sitcom spin-off has all the right ingredients

* Titanic at 25: Was James Cameron's blockbuster cinema's last great epic?



20TH CENTURY STUDIOS The Princess is now available to stream on Disney+.

The Princess

Despite the title potentially suggesting something else, The Princess is actually an action flick set in a mediaeval realm.

The film, which also bills itself as a “comedy thriller”, stars Hollywood darling Joey King as bad-ass princess who leaves her would-be prince, Julius, at the altar.

King, simply known as “The Princess” in the film, has her family’s kingdom overthrown by her scorned fiancé, who believe the Princess’ father is not fit to rule.

Julius locks the Princess in a tower in an attempt to trap her into marriage, but the Princess’ secret skill of fighting allows her to make a quick, albeit violent, escape.

As you’d expect most action-esque scorned lover royal flicks go, a battle to the death to save King’s character’s family – and her kingdom – ensues.

HULU Chefs vs Wild is now available to stream on Disney+.

Chefs vs Wild

This series takes the best parts of Celebrity MasterChef and sprinkles in something out of Bear Grylls’ playbook by dropping two famous chefs in the wilderness and hoping they can make it work.

The chefs have to use the natural elements around them to forage and create a meal worthy of a five-star restaurant, which will then be judged by chef Kiran Jethwa and wild foods expert Valerie Segrest.

The opening season’s contestants come from a variety of backgrounds and expertise, from Michelin Award winners to the self-taught and chefs like Alan Bergo, whose diagnosis of Lyme disease inspired him to forage and cook wild plants and mushrooms.

If you’re a foodie looking to spice up your usual pick of reality shows, Chef vs Wild is something very different, but very fun.

Not Dead Yet is now available to stream on Disney+.

Not Dead Yet

Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez stars as Nell Serrano in this brand new series about a semi-washed up news reporter trying to get her career back on track after a 10-year break.

Serrano left the news game to move from America to the United Kingdom with an ex-partner, only for the relationship to hit the brakes after a decade.

In Serrano’s first gig back, she is tasked with writing obituaries, possibly one of the most depressing jobs in the industry.

However, things start to get worse when Serrano is visited by the ghosts of the people she is writing about.

While this is personally one of my worst nightmares, the ghosts seem to benefit Serrano and give her advice on her career rut and rocky love life.

Despite the show hooking on quite grim concepts, including the death of love, careers and literal death, it’s all quite surface-level, making this a light and enjoyable watch.