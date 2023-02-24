Cocaine Bear: The true story behind the year's wildest film

Yes, it really happened. Well, mostly.

In 1985, a three-line New York Times story told of an 80 kilogram black bear who had “died of an overdose of cocaine after discovering a batch of the drug”.

Nearly 40 years later, this bear’s tale is coming to the big screen in Elizabeth Banks’ high-concept film Cocaine Bear, which takes liberties with the truth to portray the ursine as going on a psychotic rampage in the woods, leaving a trail of bodies in its wake.

The film stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Ray Liotta in one of his final on-screen roles. As it hits Kiwi cinemas this week, Stuff looked into the real – slightly less bloody – story.

READ MORE:

* Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear is now a video game. And people are eating it up

* US teen actor Tyler Sanders died of an accidental fentanyl overdose

* Framing John DeLorean: Audacious look at American tragedy, farce now on Netflix



“The cocaine was apparently dropped from a plane piloted by Andrew Thornton, a convicted drug smuggler who died on September 11... because he was carrying too heavy a load while parachuting,” the United Press International reported at the time. “The bureau said the bear was found Friday in northern Georgia among 40 opened plastic containers with traces of cocaine.”

Locating the bear the Tennessee border, the Bureau of Investigation told AP at the time that there was “nothing left but bones and a big hide.”

Supplied Keri Russell’s Sari encounters the eponymous Cocaine Bear in Elizabeth Banks’ new movie.

While The New York Times this past year reported that it was a “mystery” what had happened in the bear’s final moments and hours, the origins of the cocaine it ingested are better known by the paper.

Thornton, the drug smuggler shepherding the cocaine, was known to authorities. He was found dead wearing a parachute and Gucci loafers after the plane crashed – and he also had several weapons on him, not to mention a bag containing about 35 kilograms of cocaine.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Thornton “hit his head on the tail of the aircraft” when he jumped out of the plane, and then failed to open his parachute.

YouTube New Zealand’s own Wētā FX helped bring Cocaine Bear to life.

Thornton, a former narcotics police officer, was on a cocaine-smuggling mission from Columbia in his Cessna at the time, planning to drop the packages off in northern Georgia.

Investigators discovered an additional 130 kilograms of cocaine – and the dead bear – in their search for the wrecked plane, which was found in Clay Country.

The bear – which has been named Pablo Eskobear – has since been stuffed and turned into an unlikely tourist attraction in Lexington, Kentucky.

“Its stomach was literally packed to the brim with cocaine. There isn’t a mammal on the planet that could survive that,” the medical examiner who performed the bear’s necropsy told the company’s founders.

“Cerebral haemorrhaging, respiratory failure, hyperthermia, renal failure, heart failure, stroke. You name it, that bear had it.”

Cocaine Bear is now screening in New Zealand cinemas.