Full Swing: Netflix's new series will be catnip to anyone who loves watching golf

Full Swing

The success of F1: Drive To Survive was maybe a no-brainer.

Making a behind-the-scenes doco/reality TV series set in the pits, gyms and homes of the owners, managers and drivers of Formula One racing teams was an idea so good, so obvious and so obviously commercial, the only surprise is that someone didn't do it a decade ago.

And yet, Drive To Survive is still an immensely challenging show to make. It requires an unprecedented amount of access to a massively security minded business, full of raging egos, precarious finances and the real possibility of death and disfigurement at – literally – every turn.

Put yourself in the position of an F1 driver ,or team owner. Would you say yes, to having camera crews and sound recordists following you around all day, while you tried to do one of the world's more high-pressure jobs?

My guess is that any team hoping to join the circus now is contractually obligated to co-operate with the makers of Drive To Survive. The show has boosted crowds and viewership massively, especially across the North American market.

Supplied Rory McIlroy is one of the top golfers featured in Full Swing.

So, really, it's no wonder that other sports are trying to get a little of Drive To Survive's magic dust for themselves. Tennis has the pretty good Break Point, which rolled out earlier this year for local audiences.

And now the world of pro-golf has Full Swing.

My take is that Full Swing will be catnip to anyone who has a bit of interest in men's professional golf already. The show is snappily put together, has access to a couple of genuinely big names – Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are the subjects of the first episode – and is as spectacularly well-filmed and edited as we expect our doco and reality content to be.

I don't think this will be the show to do what Drive To Survive did – and make fans of people who didn't realise how engrossing cars driving around the same piece of road all day could be. But, Full Swing is slick, attractive and moderately nutritious. We have all fallen asleep on the couch to worse than this.

NETFLIX Physical: 100 is now streaming on Netflix.

Physical: 100

It's hard not to believe that this was an attempt to emulate the massive success of Squid Game – which is probably due for a second season next year, if the internet is to be believed.

Physical: 100 takes 100 contestants from all over South Korea – and pits them against each other until only one is left standing. Once eliminated, the contestants must smash a moulded statue of their own torso with a freaking sledgehammer, just to prove to the world that they have been beaten.

Put like that, Physical: 100 could be just a South Korean take on all those tedious and over-produced "American Gladiator"-type shows that litter the late night weekend schedules on commercial TV. And yet, it's not. Physical: 100 is about a million times better.

Firstly, there is a maturity here. Rather than following that lousy American example of pretending the contestants all hate and disrespect each other, Physical: 100 is a lot less contrived and scripted. The players usually get on well and treat each other with respect and admiration.

Just like in real life, when people are left to show their true natures, it turns out that psychologically healthy people would rather cooperate with and encourage each other. It's a refreshing re-set for the genre.

Secondly, the contestants – men and women – are genuinely impressive. There are athletes, rescue crew members, dancers and stunt performers here, among many others. All of them are in incredible physical condition, but they are not identi-kit players. Different physiques and skill sets, excel at different games.

Watching, say, a wrestler and body builder, absolutely in awe and admiration at what a ballet dancer just achieved, is one of Physical: 100's greatest pleasures. I like this show a lot.

20th Century Fox Ad Astra is now available to stream on Netflix.

Ad Astra

And lastly, the big movie drop of the week is surely this 2019 release that saw Brad Pitt travel into space in search of a weighty metaphor.

In the world of Ad Astra, set towards the end of this century, a series of mysterious power surges are threatening to end life on Earth. The surges are tracked to the vicinity of a long-mute research station, out on the fringes of our solar system.

Astronaut Pitt and a few red-shirts (yes, a Star Trek reference I'm including, just to see who's still reading) are dispatched to investigate. Oh yeah, the leader of the research project – not heard from in 29 years – was Pitt's own dad, presumably long-deceased.

Depending on your mood, tastes and consumptions, Ad Astra is either a poignant and piercing excavation of father-son relationships, set against an ecological and social parable on the need for humanity to reconcile and cooperate, with a backstory that nicely pays homage to Conrad's Heart Of Darkness for its narrative arcs.

Or, it's a relentless talky and vaguely self-pitying load of masculinist drivel, masquerading as a space movie, but with nothing like the rigour and intelligence of Interstellar et al.

Still, it looks great, Pitt gives a great performance and director James Gray keeps everything moving as briskly as the script allows. Also – spoiler – you'll never see the baboon coming.