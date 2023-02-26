Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Star's deep-dive docu-series coming to ThreeNow

REVIEW: Don’t know your asexuality from your pansexuality? Think a Spectrum is a British computer from the 1980s? Struggling to comprehend “the rainbow” when it’s already developed into “a cornucopia of colours”?

Then this might just be the entertainingly enlightening show for you.

Debuting on ThreeNow on Friday, Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne sees the British model turned actor (Tulip Fever, Carnival Row) take a deep dive into the increasingly dizzying and diverse world of self-identity, sexual orientation and pleasure-seeking.

While fully admitting to being a “privileged western white woman”, the vivacious and delightfully self-deprecating Delevingne firmly believes that stardom has helped contribute to her own sex life, relationships and even gender identification being “all a bit of a hot mess”.

“I was born female, but I often feel like a guy,” the now 30-year-old says, before admitting that she’s still battling “internal shame” and “homophobia” about being attracted to other women and has never felt able to have a “queer life”. “When you’re famous, it stunts a lot of things,” Delevingne admits.

While also opening up about feeling abnormal and dark thoughts earlier in her life (“the more I denied my homosexuality, the more I hated myself”), Planet Sex is not dominated by self-confessional navel-gazing.

Instead, it’s a handy primer on the difference between gender and sexual orientation (the first is “how you feel inside”, the second “who you fancy”) and a journey of discovery that aims to ask questions like: Is monogamy dead? What makes us hot – or not? And how can we get our hands on more orgasms?

Supplied Model turned actor Cara Delevingne is the host of Planet Sex.

Later episodes promise to focus on the orgasm gap between men and women, the fluidity of gender, attempts to change pornography’s traditional perspective, why people cheat and our ideas about what is beautiful, however the opening instalment see Delevingne catching up with people from around the world who are out – and proud.

They include a Berlin-based Syrian performance artist and self-described “force of nature”, a Japanese buddhist monk who is also a makeup artist and various attendees at Palm Springs annual Dinah Shore Weekend, an event known affectionately as “Disneyland for lesbians”.

There’s also time for myth-busting from University of Essex psychologist and sexologist Dr Gerulf Rieger (who believes sexual orientation is usually determined well before “overbearing mothers, boarding schools, older sisters or being in the navy” could have any influence) and a visit to Maastricht University psychologist and sexologist Dr Marieke Dewitte’s sex lab.

Supplied In Planet Sex, Cara Delevingne take a deep dive into the increasingly dizzying and diverse world of self-identity, sexual orientation and pleasure-seeking.

It’s there that Delevingne begins to fret about the fact that her parents might end up watching a show where her sexual arousal is monitored while she’s shown an extended montage of various types of pornography.

“Try not to touch yourself – and have fun,” Dewitte cheerfully advises, before answering Delevingne’s concern that she and her fellow researchers might be able to “read my mind, through my vagina” with a simple shake of the head.

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne begins streaming on ThreeNow on Friday, March 3.