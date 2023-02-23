Fisherman's Friends 2: One and All: Plenty of filler, but a decent enough follow-up

Fisherman's Friends 2: One and All (PG, 112 mins) Directed by Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft **½

"The difficult second album" is a cliche of the music industry. And the unnecessary sequel is a staple of the film business.

So I am at least a little impressed that someone has had the wit to make a follow up to Fisherman's Friends – that 2019 surprise smash hit that proved, again, that the oldest songs still sound OK, when they're delivered with a bit of gusto and affection – specifically about the difficulties that making a second album can bring.

Fisherman's Friends 2: One and All picks up the tale a year or so after the events of the first film. Our friends – Jim, Rowan, Leadville and co – are still singing, but also enjoying the local fame and modest fortune that comes with chart success. Of course, the record company want a follow-up. But Jim's drinking and various other impediments are threatening to derail the band, just when they need stability and unity the most.

Supplied James purefoy returns as Jim for Fisherman’s Friends 2: One and All.

A plot, of sorts, comes into view. Newcomer Morgan (Richard Harrington, from the excellent Gwen) brings the group's membership back up to 10 – while musician Imelda May makes a credible acting debut as a new guest at Jim's mum's guesthouse. She might as well have arrived wearing a t-shirt printed "I'm Jim's love interest", but May pretty soon becomes one of the most interesting characters in the film. Which, admittedly, isn't saying a lot.

Like the original, this Fisherman's Friends is trying very, very hard to be liked. And also to find a line between nostalgic and reactionary, on which the film's humour and success will depend. And, like the first film, it more or less succeeds. Absolutely nothing happens that you couldn't guess from the trailer or the poster – but the journey towards the friends inevitable triumph is mostly cheerful and good-natured. Dave Johns, James Purefoy, Jade Anouka, Maggie Steed and co are all fine, returning to roles they wear like an old jersey.

Supplied Absolutely nothing happens that you couldn't guess from the trailer or the poster – but the journey in Fisherman’s Friends 2: One and All is mostly cheerful and good-natured.

And, as some sort of bonus, there's a sub-plot involving Jim's decision to become sober and to ask for help, that is handled so well I can only guess that one of the film's writers knows exactly what they are talking about.

Like a not-bad second album, there's plenty of filler here – and a few minutes that could have been left out completely, but Fisherman's Friends 2: One And All probably has just enough decent moments to repeat some of the success of the first film. Good luck to it.

Fisherman's Friends 2: One and All is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.