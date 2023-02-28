Sky TV loses another long-running channel as axe falls on National Geographic

Running Wild With Bear Grylls has been one of the National Geographic Channel's most beloved shows.

One of Sky TV’s longest-running channels is set to disappear at the end of next month.

National Geographic, home to popular long-running reality and documentary series like Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Air Crash Investigation and Megastructures, will cease broadcasting at 11.59pm on Friday, March 31.

In a note to its subscribers, Sky TV said they had no immediate plans for a Channel 72 replacement. While no official reason was given for the near 25-year-old channel’s demise, it has been on borrowed time for a while.

Supplied Kiwis will have to get their Bear Grylls fix from Disney+ from the end of March after the National Geographic Channel ceases broadcasting here.

Like Sky’s former children’s entertainment options – Disney Jnr. and Disney Channel – the flow of new content has been affected by the rise of the Mouse House’s (the National Geographic Channel’s owners) own streaming service Disney+. And New Zealand is not alone, National Geographic will also disappear from Australia’s Foxtel on the same day.

The news though is another blow for Sky subscribers. Just six weeks ago, the E! Channel was discontinued by US network NBCUniversal.

Sky assured customers in their communications this week that they “do not have any immediate plans to close further channels”.