Apple's Extrapolations, Neon's Succession, Yellowjackets among March's must-see TV

The Roys, Ted Lasso and Wiskayok High School's finest are back, while a star-studded climate change anthology and Celeste Barber's new dramedy debut.

March offers a huge range of options for TV lovers.

Free-to-air viewers’ choices on TVNZ include more WWE Legends (March 8, Duke), while Eden debuts British crime drama Maxine (March 16) and Prime has a new season of The Great British Bake-Off (March 16), as well as the broadcast premieres of streaming favourites like Our Flag Means Death and the third season of Young Rock (both March 17).

Elsewhere, TVNZ+’s line-up features Kiwi MMA fighter Kai Kara-France-focused reality show Caged (March 23), Bob Odenkirk-starrer Lucky Hank (March 20), Marilyn Monroe doc-series Reframed (March 18), British thriller Better (March 28) and Flowers in the Attic prequel The Origin (March 20), while Neon’s newbies include UK dramedy Rain Dogs (March 8) and Batman-spinoff Gotham Knights (March 17) and Apple TV+’s schedule promises music competition My Kind of Country (March 24) and Chris O’Dowd-headlining comedy The Big Door Prize (March 29).

Supplied The return of Yellowjackets and Succession and the debut of Extrapolations are among the TV highlights this March.

Disney+ has Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo teaming up for UnPrisoned (March 8) and Mel Brooks’ sketch series History of the World, Part 2 (March 6), Prime Video boasts Australian high school reunion comedy Class of ‘07 (March 10) and sci-fi thriller Last Light (March 17), crime documentary series The Playboy Murders (March 9) and controversial new reality show Milf Manor (March 30) are on ThreeNow and Netflix’s usual eclectic range this month has everything from docos on MH370 (March 8) PornHub (March 15’s Money Shot) and Waco (March 22) to reality competitions Outlast (March 10), The Law of the Jungle (March 15) and Dance 100 (March 17) and new seasons of You (March 9), Shadow and Bone (March 16) and Riverdale (March 30).

READ MORE:

* Peaky Blinders: The gritty, gripping, genuinely addictive crime drama's finale finally hits Netflix NZ

* The Reluctant Traveler: Apple unearth an unlikely globetrotting guru in Eugene Levy

* Oscars 2023: This year's Best Picture nominees (and where you can watch them)

* I Hate Suzie Too: Billie Piper serves up another delicious dose of spiky satire



However, after looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has come up with our picks of the dozen shows we believe are well worth checking out over the next few weeks.

Supplied Riley Keough is Daisy Jones.

Daisy Jones & The Six (March 3, Prime Video)

Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone and Timothy Olyphant are part of the impressive ensemble assembled for this 10-part musical-drama based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 best-selling novel.

In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members have finally agreed to reveal the truth.

Supplied Peyton Elizabeth Lee is back for a second season of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. (March 31, Disney+)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee returns as teenage doctor Lahela for a second 10-part season of this Hawaii-set reimagining of 1990s sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D.

When her first love, Walter (Alex Aiono), returns from being on the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said goodbye to months before.

But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets dirt-biking bad boy Nico (Milo Manheim).

Supplied Sienna Miller is part of the impressive ensemble assembled for climate change drama Extrapolations.

Extrapolations (March 17, Apple TV+)

Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, Eiza Gonzalez, Forest Whitaker and Marion Cotillard.

Yes, Contagion writer Scott Z. Burns has surely assembled the ensemble of the year for his eight-part near-future set drama where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives.

Each episode focuses on different characters, but the stories are interwoven and all “explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population”.

Supplied In Planet Sex, Cara Delevingne takes a deep dive into the increasingly dizzying and diverse world of self-identity, sexual orientation and pleasure-seeking.

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (March 3, ThreeNow)

This six-part docu-series sees the British model turned actor take a deep dive into the increasingly dizzying and diverse world of self-identity, sexual orientation and pleasure-seeking.

“Planet Sex manages not to feel prurient or exploitative, and even more admirably it makes a concerted effort to take in the different cultural prejudices, social prohibitions and legal challenges being faced by women around the world,” wrote The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan.

Supplied Toni Collette stars opposite John Leguizamo in The Power.

The Power (March 31, Prime Video)

Toni Collette, John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho, Eddie Marsan and Josh Charles join forces for this nine-part sci-fi drama based on British author Naomi Alderman’s award-winning 2016 novel.

It’s the story of what happens when teenage girls suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will – a development that results in a seismic shift in the world’s social structures.

Supplied In Rabbit Hole, John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland) finds himself framed for murder.

Rabbit Hole (March 26, TVNZ+)

Kiefer Sutherland and Charles Dance team-up for this eight-part action-thriller which sees the former playing corporate spot and master of deception John Weir.

But when he is framed for murder, Weir discovers that the tables have been turned on him by frighteningly powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations.

Suddenly, he finds himself in a fight for democracy.

Supplied Siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) battle for power in the fourth and final season of Succession.

Succession (March 27, Neon)

The fourth – and apparently final – season of everyone’s favourite scabrous black comedy sees the Roy kids plot against family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox), as he attempts to push through the sale of Waystar Royco to tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard).

Expect plenty of twists and turns in the struggle for power, while the teaser trailer also suggested eldest sibling Connor (Alan Ruck) tying the knot with Willa (Justine Lupe) and the hapless, but ambitious Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) settling into Logan’s inner-circle.

Debuts the same day on Neon and SkyGo.

Supplied Chloe Bailey and Dominique Fishback team up for Swarm.

Swarm (March 17, Prime Video)

UnREAL’s Janine Nabers and Atlanta’s Donald Glover co-created this seven-part horror series about a young woman whose obsession with a pop-star (a character apparently inspired by Beyonce) takes a dark turn.

Starring Judas and the Black Messiah’s Dominique Fishback, singer Chloe Bailey and Snowfall’s Damson Idris, it is scheduled to debut a week earlier at the annual South by Southwest Film Festival.

Supplied Richmond FC’s Ted Lasso (Jason Sudekis, right) finds himself up against former staffer Nate (Nick Mohammed) in the new season of Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso (March 15, Apple TV+)

In the 12-episode, third season of this beloved Emmy Award-winning trans-Atlantic comedy, newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League.

With Nate (Nick Mohammed) now working at rivals West Ham United, former player Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as an assistant to the increasingly under-pressure Ted (Jason Sudeikis).

Supplied Tahirah Sharif plays Cindy Carter in A Town Called Malice.

A Town Called Malice (March 26, Neon)

Described rather vividly as “if Dallas made love to Pulp Fiction to the sounds of Duran Duran”, this eight-part UK crime thriller follows a family of former South London gangsters who have fallen to the bottom of the criminal food chain.

Fleeing to Spain’s Costa del Sol following a gangland battle, the Lords realise this might just be a golden opportunity to reinvent themselves and re-capture their former glory. That is, if they can just stop bickering amongst themselves.

The cast includes Peaky Blinders’ Jack Rowan, The Tower’s Tahirah Sharif and Batwoman’s Dougray Scott. New episodes will also drop on Tuesdays on SoHo from March 28.

Supplied Celeste Barber headlines Wellmania.

Wellmania (March 29, Netflix)

Inspired by Australian journalist Brigid Delaney’s 2017 book subtitled Misadventures in the Search for Wellness, comedian Celeste Barber stars opposite Kiwis JJ Fong and Simone Kessell in this eight-part dramedy.

When human tornado and food critic Liv is diagnosed with “catastrophic health” – potentially jeopardising her dream job in New York – she throws herself body-first into a radical wellness journey.

Supplied Elijah Wood joins Christina Ricci and the other Yellowjackets for the hit show’s second season.

Yellowjackets (March 24, Neon)

Fresh from her Emmy nomination first time out, New Zealand’s own Melanie Lynskey is back playing Shauna Sadecki (nee Shipman) in the sophomore season of this hit thriller.

Switching between 1996 and 2021, its tale of the events leading up to and the fallout from a 1996 plane crash in the Canadian wilderness involving a girl’s high school football team ended its initial 10-episode run with viewers having more questions than answers.

Joining the already impressive troupe (that includes Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis) are The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy’s Elijah Wood, Kiwi Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Lynskey’s husband Jason Ritter (Parenthood). New episodes will also drop on SoHo on Mondays from March 27.