Triangle of Sadness: The comedy of the year so far - if you have the stomach for it

Triangle of Sadness (M, 140 mins) Directed by Ruben Östlund ****½

Somewhere in the Mediterranean, a luxury motor yacht is foundering in atrocious seas. The ship could probably ride out the storm, but the captain has been drunk for days and has spent the last evening drinking top-shelf spirits with an ebullient Russian billionaire.

As the waves crash over the decks and everything seems about to go catastrophically arse up forever, the two of them are locked in the captain's cabin, slurring passages from Noam Chomsky into the ship's PA and laughing while the world ends.

Which seems as fine a place as any, to begin to unpack a few of the delights in Ruben Östlund's Palme d'Or-winning Triangle of Sadness.

Östlund took a scalpel to marriage and modern masculinity in his very first film. Force Majeure was a triumph, not even partly sullied by being the victim of one of the most redundant and tone-deaf American remakes ever committed to a screen.

Östlund followed with the lengthy and furious The Square, which seemed intent on satirising the art world as a proxy for western narcissism and ludicrousness in general. With Triangle of Sadness, Östlund completes a trilogy of evisceration, with a film that wants to disembowel all the pretences the twenty-first century has to offer – and then come back for more.

Madman Woody Harrelson plays Captain Thomas in Triangle of Sadness.

We meet a couple of the doomed boat's passengers early in the film. Carl and Yaya are models and influencers. They are together because they seem to like each other, but also because of what sharing Instagram posts can do for their internet profiles and earning potential.

An early scene of an excruciating squabble over a restaurant bill tells us immediately that Carl is not the sharpest blade in the drawer. In another universe, Carl with his well-meaning, absolute incomprehension of what is going on around him would be a natural fit with Derek Zoolander and crew. And Yaya, although she can run rings around the nice-but-dim Carl, is also nothing like as smart and aware as she imagines.

Harris Dickinson (Trust) and Charlbi Dean Kriek are perfect as the couple. Kriek died tragically young, before Triangle was released. It would almost certainly have been a star-making role for her.

Supplied Charlbi Dean Kriek and Harris Dickinson play influencers Yaya and Carl in Triangle of Sadness.

Dolly de Leon is superb as lowly Abigail the cleaner, who will make the last act of Triangle of Sadness her own. The ticket-selling name on the poster is Woody Harrelson, reliably droll as the Captain with delusions of Marxism and of having a conscience.

As the boat wallows and tips, the crew carry on heroically offering up the dishes of the "Captain's dinner" – oysters, octopus, kelp and caviar – all of it preposterously and catastrophically unsuited to room full of mostly elderly diners in the teeth of a hurricane.

An orgy of vomiting and worse engulfs the ship, while below decks, down in the thrum and stench of the engines and the kitchens, the crew ready themselves to rise up like Wells' Morlocks to feed on these oblivious, effete Eloi. And from the shallows, a boatload of Somali pirates wait and watch and listen, as the captain and his new found best friend spout economic theory over the speakers.

Supplied Arvin Kananian stars alongside Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness.

Triangle of Sadness is darkly, dankly hilarious. It spares no one and pulls few punches. The satire sure isn't subtle and the messaging is flying in such close formation the story and characters occasionally get quite lost in Östlund's polemic. But when the jokes are this ripe and reeking – and the laughs are this well-earned, it really is hard to mind.

If you have the stomach for it, Triangle of Sadness is the comedy of the year so far. No contest.

After advance previews from tomorrow (March 1), Triangle of Sadness will open in select cinemas nationwide on March 9.