J. Edgar: Leonardo DiCaprio's flawed, flaccid Hoover biopic comes to ThreeNow

J. Edgar (M, 132mins) Directed by Clint Eastwood **½

Part of the fabric of America's national security for almost half of the 20th century, J Edgar Hoover remains something of a divisive figure.

While there are some who acknowledge his role in creating the FBI and introducing crime-fighting advances like fingerprinting and other forensics, there are others whose view of him is tainted by his secretive behaviour and the frequent exceeding of his jurisdiction. And then there are those who can't get past the allegations that he liked wearing women's clothes.

Veteran director Clint Eastwood doesn't shy away from any of those perspectives in this straight-shooting biopic which spans more than 50 years. It's just a pity he chose not to tell it in a straightforward way. Instead, borrowing a technique he used in Flags of Our Fathers, Eastwood flits back and forth in time, with a clunky framing device involving J. Edgar (Leonardo DiCaprio) wanting to record his memories so his generation "learned his side of the story".

Unfortunately, Dustin Lance Black's (Milk) script, which at times feels more like a stage play than a movie script, isn't so much a fractured narrative as a shattered one, as poor audience members are forced to scramble to work out where we are in time every five or 10 minutes – usually judged by how much "solid weight" DiCaprio is packing.

Overly talky, the script trawls through major events – the 1919 bombings, the St Valentine's Day Massacre, the Lindbergh baby kidnapping and JFK's assassination – but introduces them in a ham-fisted, telegraphed way.

Likewise, while there is no doubting that DiCaprio (The Revenant) is a classy actor, this 2011 tale seemed a bridge too far for him. While he excels in capturing J. Edgar's youthful enthusiasm for law enforcement and social gaucheness, the "ageing" prosthetics do his performance no favours, showcasing that Philip Seymour Hoffman or Jack Nicholson would have been a better fit for the advanced years.

Supplied While there is no doubting that Leonardo DiCaprio is a classy actor, J.Edgar seemed a bridge too far for him.

Of the supporting cast, Naomi Watts (Penguin Bloom) is under-utilised as J. Edgar's loyal secretary, while Judi Dench (Notes on a Scandal) is playing a role that in earlier days would have been destined for either Colleen Dewhurst or Katherine Hepburn – that of our protagonist's domineering mother. More successful is Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name) who gives a nicely nuanced performance as J Edgar's constant companion Clyde Tolson.

And that's really what this biopic is all about. For all its alleged 9/11 allegories, stressing the need for "homeland security", J. Edgar is at its heart a love story. Not only a chaste one between two men, but also between one man and the institution he built.

Eastwood cleverly displays how J. Edgar turned the public perception of the FBI around, showing footage of James Cagney in firstly The Public Enemy and then – four years later – in G-Men. It's one of many moments in a film that displays no little art, but lacks the narrative drive of Eastwood's more successful noughties pics like Gran Torino and Changeling.

File under fascinating, but seriously flawed.

J. Edgar is currently available to stream on ThreeNow.